Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan offered singer Qazi Touqeer a song.

Salman promised Arishfa Khan a future work opportunity.

Arishfa expressed her long-standing dream of working together.

Salman Khan had a special moment for two Bigg Boss 20 contestants during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The Bollywood superstar promised singer Qazi Touqeer a song after his exit from the reality show, while also assuring Arishfa Khan that he would help fulfil her long-standing dream of working with him.

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Salman Khan Promises Qazi Touqeer A Song After 'Bigg Boss 20'

Qazi, who has showcased his singing talent during his time on the show, received an unexpected offer from Salman. The superstar assured him of a professional opportunity once he leaves the Bigg Boss house.

“Qazi, when you come out, I will give you a song,” Salman said. The singer was visibly delighted by the offer and thanked the actor for the opportunity.

LATEST: Salman Khan Heartwarming Conversation with #QaziTouqeer in Bigg Boss 20. Salman - Qazi when u will come out i will give u a song. Qazi - Thankyou sir, it means alot. #SalmanKhan https://t.co/CgPCGpdcu8 — Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) November 22, 2026

Salman Khan Calls Arishfa Khan 'Adorable', Assures Her Of Working Together

Salman also shared a light-hearted exchange with Arishfa Khan, who spoke about her long-standing admiration for the actor. She revealed that working with him had been a dream for years. Recalling her childhood, she also confessed that she had once come to Mumbai hoping to marry Salman, whom she had a crush on while growing up.

When Arishfa asked if she would ever get an opportunity to work with him, Salman assured her that he would fulfil her wish. The actor appeared entertained by her candid remarks, jokes and lively interactions with the other contestants.

Arishfa: i have dream to work with you sir 😭♥️ Salman: ham App ka sapna Zarur pura karenge 😭💯 #SalmanKhan #ArishfaKhan #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/VtBrGUIF9f — TeamArishfaKhan(FAN CLUB) (@Arishfians) November 22, 2026

During their conversation, Salman playfully teased her about her voice and talkative nature. Arishfa asked if he enjoyed listening to her or ever found her constant chatter irritating. Salman called her “adorable” and made it clear that he liked listening to her talk.

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'Bigg Boss' Contestants Who Have Worked With Salman Khan

This isn't the first time a Bigg Boss contestant has received a professional opportunity linked to Salman after appearing on the show.

Shehnaaz Gill, one of the most popular contestants from Bigg Boss 13, made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She had previously revealed that she told the superstar early in her journey on the reality show that she wanted to work with him in a film.

Several other former contestants have also shared screen space with Salman. Sana Khan, who appeared in Bigg Boss 6, featured alongside him in Jai Ho. Santosh Shukla, another contestant from the same season, appeared in Jai Ho and Dabangg.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 7 contestant Armaan Kohli later featured in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Nora Fatehi, who participated in Bigg Boss 9, also went on to work with Salman in Bharat.

(With inputs from IANS)