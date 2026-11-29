Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman questioned Kanika Mann's behavior, warned her against taunting.

He showed Scout OP, Gullu's video; Love Gill cried.

Salman called Love Gill a

He questioned Qazi Touqeer regarding his double-meaning remarks.

Salman Khan didn't hold back during the latest 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, taking several contestants to task over their behaviour inside the house. From questioning Kazi Tauqeer's remarks to confronting Kanika over her comments, the host addressed multiple flashpoints. However, the most emotional moment came when Love Gill broke down after Salman showed the housemates a video of a conversation between Scout OP and Gullu in which they made personal remarks about her.

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Salman Khan Gives Kanika Mann A Death Stare

Kanika Mann came under fire during the recent episode of Bigg Boss 20. When she interrupted the conversation between Salman Khan and Love Gill, the actor gave her a stern look before questioning her involvement in arguments and discussions about other contestants.

Bravo Salman bhai this was much needed 👏👏👏👏 Salman khan ka tiger wala stare 🤯👏 https://t.co/4A4QJzMneX — Bollywood Music Station (@Bollywoodmusicx) November 28, 2026

He asked, "Aapke paas Qazi se behes karne aur Gullu ke saath baithkar gharwalon ki burai karne ke alawa koi aur kaam hai? Aap, Gullu aur Love ke saath kitni non-veg baatein karti hain, lekin Qazi zara si bhi koi baat keh de toh aapko woh galat lagta hai." [Do you have anything else to do apart from arguing with Qazi and sitting with Gullu, badmouthing the other housemates? You have so many inappropriate conversations with Gullu and Love, but if Qazi says even the slightest thing, you find it wrong.]

Salman Khan went on to warn her against taking indirect digs at him.

He said, "Ghar mai aap jo chahen woh karen, lekin iss taraf mat aaye. Mujh par tanz mat kasiye. Mujhe aapse koi farak nahi padta. Aapke paas dimaag hota toh aap iss baat ko acche se leti, lekin aapke paas common sense nahi hai." [You can do whatever you want inside the house, but don't come this way. Don't taunt me. I don't care about you at all. If you had any brains, you would have taken this in the right spirit, but you have no common sense.]

Salman Khan Confronts ScoutOp And Gullu

Towards the end of the episode, Salman addressed Scout OP and Gullu over their conversation about Love. Scout OP had reportedly made objectionable remarks about her while speaking to Gullu and had attempted to shift the blame onto her.

Salman played a clip of their conversation in front of the housemates. As the footage played, Love struggled to hold back her tears. Overwhelmed by what she heard, she broke down and walked away from the gathering.

Kya iss week #ScoutOP aur #Gullu ki lagegi class? 👀 Catch #BiggBoss20’s #WeekendKaVaar today at 9 PM on #JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on #ColorsTV. #BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar https://t.co/7V8lwFwuNk — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 28, 2026

The moment became one of the most emotional parts of the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, as Salman questioned the contestants over their comments and conduct inside the house.

Salman Khan Calls Love Gill A 'Drama Queen'

Salman next addressed Love Gill, bringing up the 'Love Day' task and the Scout OP controversy. He questioned why she appeared to enjoy the task initially but only recognised the problem after other contestants pointed it out.

Referring to the earlier incident involving ScoutOP, Salman said, "Love, aise laga jaise aap 'Love Day' wala task enjoy kar rhi thi. Uske baad jab chaar logon ne aapko bataya ki aapke saath galat hua hai, tab jaakar aapko iska ehsaas hua. Aisa hii Scout ke nade wale mamle mai bhi hua tha. Iske baad aapne Mahhi ko irritate karke enjoy karna shuru kar diya, kyuki Mahhi aasani se irritate ho jati hain. Sab Kehte hain ki aap dramebaaz hain." [Love, it seemed as though you were enjoying the ‘Love Day’ task. It was only after four people told you that you had been treated unfairly that you realised what had happened. The same thing happened in the Scout incident as well. After that, you started enjoying irritating Mahhi because she gets irritated very easily. Everyone says that you are a drama queen.]

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Salman Khan Questions Qazi Touqeer And Arishfa Khan

Salman began the episode by pulling up Qazi Touqeer over his conduct during the previous week. He also reprimanded him for using the term 'Love Day', questioning his tendency to make double-meaning remarks and then avoid taking responsibility for them.

Salman told Qazi, "Tumhe sab pata hota hai ki tum kab kya keh rahe ho. Tumhe hamesha pata hota hai ki tumne kya double meaning bola hai, lekin badi aasani se bachkar nikal jate ho. Jab tak saamne wala aapke hisaab se chalta hai, tab tak aapko sab theek lagta hai, lekin jab woh aapko hisaab se nahih chalta toh aap alag ho jate ho." [You always know exactly what you're saying and when you're saying it. You're always aware of the double meanings behind your words, but you conveniently manage to get away with it. As long as the other person behaves the way you want them to, everything seems fine to you. But the moment they stop going along with you, you distance yourself from them.]