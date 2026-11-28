Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Love Gill mocked Arishfa, prompting personal remarks from her.

Qazi Touqeer intervened, criticizing Arishfa for her personal remarks.

Arishfa and Qazi clashed, accusing each other of fakery.

A heated exchange broke out between Qazi Touqeer and Arishfa Khan in Bigg Boss 20 house after the latter's argument with Love Gill took an ugly turn. Qazi called out Arishfa over her personal remarks against Love, questioning why she had brought the other contestant's family into the dispute. Arishfa, however, hit bac at Qazi, leading to a fresh war of words between the two.

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'Immaturity Ki Mallika Hai'

The disagreement began when Love Gill called Arishfa a kid and told her, "Tum Cerelac khao jaake." [You go and have Cerelac.] Arishfa responded by questioning Love's right to comment on her, saying, "Tu kon hai bolne wali?" [Who are you to say this to me?]

The exchange soon escalated, with Arishfa making further personal remarks. She said, "Kya cheap aurat hai tu? Tune bola tha na nangi wala...tu deserve karti hai." Dusron ke parivaar par aa rahi hai, khudko dekh pehle." [You're such a cheap woman! You said those things about being naked, didn't you? Y u deserve it. You're dragging other people's families into this; take a good look at yourself first.]

🔥 Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill vs Arishfa Khan! The argument took an ugly turn when Love Gill mocked Arishfa Khan with the remark, “Jao Cerelac Khao!” Arishfa's reaction sparked even more drama, turning this clash into one of the hottest talking points inside the house. 🔥👀 #BiggBoss20 #LoveGill #ArishfaKhan #BB20OnJioHotstar — Priya Pallavi (@pallapw1) November 28, 2026

Qazi then stepped in and criticised Arishfa's response. Making it clear that he did no agree with Love's comments either.

He said, "Iski yeh badi problem hai. Immaturity ki mallika hai ye. Mujhe Love Gill pasand nahi hai, mai muh par bolunga. Lekin, jo baat sahi hai woh sahi hai. Agar usne bola Cerelac peete ho toh iska matlab yeh nahi ki kisike parivaar par jaoge." [This is her biggest problem. She is the queen of immaturity. I don't like Love Gill, and I'll say it to her face. But what's right is right. Just because he said you drink Cerelac doesn't mean you should drag someone's family into it.]

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Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer Get Into A Heated Exchange

Arishfa disagreed with Qazi Touqeer's opinion and argued that the remark meant something different to her. She replied, "Toh woh aapke liye matlab nahi hai, mere liye hai Qazi ji. Jab aapko koi kuch bolta hai toh aapko sabse zyada problem ho jati hai." [That may not matter to you, but it does to me, Qazi ji. When someone says something to you, you are the one who gets the most offended.]

SAME ENERGY, SAME TREATMENT, ZERO MERCY!! 🥶🔥🔥 Qazi finally serving Arishfa what she dished out. Welcome back to the real Qazi Touqeer! 👑⚡ #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/ODT9RPTXkQ — ShaneX  (@SyedKTweet) November 27, 2026

Qazi then called her fake, saying, "No, aap fake ho." [No, you're fake.]

Arishfa returned the accusation with, "Aap fake ho Qazi Ji." [You're fake Qazi Ji.]

The argument continued as Qazi accused her of trying to shape the narrative. "Narrative tum set kar rahi ho," he told her. [You're setting the narrative.] Arishfa denied the allegation and hit back, saying, "Mai koi narrative set nahi kar rahi, aapki ghatiya soch hai. Aap jaake pehle apni baatein dekho." [I'm not setting any narrative, it's your thinking You first go and see how you talk.]

Qazi eventually responded with a brief remark, telling her, "Grow up."