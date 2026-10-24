Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yung DSA broke down during Qazi Touqeer's song rendition.

The music evoked memories of his father's past struggles.

Housemates comforted him, setting aside their usual rivalry.

Fans widely praised the unexpected display of vulnerability.

Bigg Boss 20 witnessed an uncharacteristically tender and tear-jerking moment late Friday night when Pune rapper Yung DSA broke down in tears after fellow housemate and singer Qazi Touqeer crooned the timeless Kishore Kumar classic, "Aane Wala Pal Jaane Wala Hai." The track, which holds deep personal significance for the rapper, brought his aggressive game-face crumbling down, reminding him of his father and their days of severe financial hardship.

Qazi Touqeer Sings 'Aane Wala Pal'

Qazi Touqeer and Yung DSA have shared a turbulent dynamic inside the house so far, frequently locking horns during tasks and kitchen duties. But late in the evening, the duo sat down in the garden area alongside other contestants for an impromptu acoustic jam session.

The conversation soon steered towards childhood memories and retro Bollywood music. Opening up to Qazi, Yung requested him to sing the 1979 Gol Maal masterpiece, revealing: "Bhai, agar gaana hi hai toh ek baar 'Aane Wala Pal' gaa de na. Mere papa ka all-time favourite track hai yeh. Jab bhi ghar pe bajta tha, mahaul alag hi ho jaata tha." [Brother, if you're singing, please sing 'Aane Wala Pal' once. It is my father's all-time favourite track. Whenever it played at home, the whole atmosphere used to change completely.]

Honouring the request, the Fame Gurukul winner began humming the iconic lines: "Aane wala pal jaane wala hai, Ho sake toh is mein zindagi bita do, Pal jo yeh jaane wala hai..."

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Yung DSA Breaks Down, Remembers His Father's Sacrifices

As Qazi delved deeper into the soulful rendition, Yung DSA visibly struggled to hold back his emotions before burying his face in his hands and sobbing uncontrollably. Seeing him overwhelmed, Qazi immediately stopped singing, pulled the rapper in, and wrapped his arm around him in comfort. Other housemates in the vicinity also stepped forward to console him.

Wiping his tears, the "Yeda Yung" hitmaker poured his heart out about what the song meant to his family: "Yeh gaana sunte hi na, mujhe seedha mere papa ki yaad aati hai. Unhone humare liye din-raat ek kiya hai. Ek waqt tha jab pocket mein kuch nahi hota tha, par papa ne kabhi hume mehsoos nahi hone diya ki hum kisi cheez mein peeche hain." [The moment I hear this song, I am instantly reminded of my father. He toiled day and night for us. There was a time when our pockets were completely empty, but my father never let us feel that we lacked anything in life.]

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Fans React To The Vulnerable Moment

The emotional exchange instantly went viral across social media feeds. Viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to praise the sudden display of camaraderie between two contestants who are otherwise fierce rivals in the game. “This is what Bigg Boss is truly about. Seeing Yung DSA drop his tough exterior and show pure love for his father was the highlight of the week,” wrote an X user.

Another fan noted, “Qazi's voice has that raw nostalgia. Kudos to both for keeping aside their game rivalry and sharing this beautiful moment.” With the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar set to bring eliminations and host confrontations, this heartfelt exchange remains a rare, grounded breather in an otherwise fiery house.