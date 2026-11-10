The rivalry between Mahhi Vij and Uditi Singh has spilled over to social media, with both contestants' teams exchanging sharp remarks over allegations of hypocrisy and double standards. What began with Uditi's team questioning Mahhi's choice of borrowing clothes and accessories from Uditi Singh, soon turned into a heated exchange about backbiting, changing narratives and gameplay in the Bigg Boss 20 house.

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'What's This Obsession With Uditi?'

The sharp exchange started with Uditi Singh's team slamming Mahhi Vij. Her team called out Mahhi for allegedly wearing Uditi's clothes and earrings despite having issues with her. Taking a sarcastic swipe, the team wrote, "Dear Mahhi, wearing Uditi’s clothes and earrings while having a problem with practically everything she does is quite something. You don't seem to like the girl, but clearly you like her wardrobe."

The team added, "At this point, what exactly is this obsession with Uditi?"

Dear Mahhi, wearing Uditi’s clothes and earrings while having a problem with practically everything she does is quite something. 😂 You don't seem to like the girl, but clearly you like her wardrobe. At this point, what exactly is this obsession with Uditi? 😂 #UditiSingh #BiggBoss20 — Uditi Singh (@UditiSinghh_) November 8, 2026

Mahhi Vij's Team Clarifies The Wardrobe Issue

Mahhi's team was quick to respond, clarifying that she has her own stylist who arranges her outfits. It also explained that the earrings were exchanged as a friendly gesture between the two.

"Dear Team Uditi, Just to clarify, Mahhi has her own stylist who sources her outfits, so she isn’t wearing Uditi’s clothes. They’ve only exchanged earrings as a mutual, friendly gesture," the team stated.

Keeping the tone light, it added, "House ke equations chahe jo bhi ho, dono ne ek-doosre ko patakha banane mein help zaroor ki! Let’s not turn a simple accessory exchange into an unnecessary narrative."

Dear Team Uditi, Just to clarify, Mahhi has her own stylist who sources her outfits, so she isn’t wearing Uditi’s clothes. They’ve only exchanged earrings as a mutual, friendly gesture. House ke equations chahe jo bhi ho, dono ne ek-doosre ko patakha banane mein help zaroor ki! 😂✨ Let’s not turn a simple accessory exchange into an unnecessary narrative. ❤️ #BigBoss20 #Mahhivij — Mahhi Vinod Vij (@MahhiVij_) November 9, 2026

Uditi Singh's Team Accuses Mahhi's Team Of 'Double Standards'

Uditi's team, however, maintained that its post was not really about the clothes or earrings. In its next response, it suggested that the issue was about allegedly being friendly to someone in person while making remarks about them behind their back.

"Dear Team @MahhiVij_ glad you responded! For a moment, we thought aap bhi ki tarah saamne sweet aur peeth peeche baatein karne mein believe karte ho. Thanks for the wardrobe clarification, but the tweet was never about clothes or earrings. It was about the hypocrisy of being friendly to someone's face while constantly taking digs at them behind their back. Let's not conveniently turn a conversation about hypocrisy into one about wardrobe management. Stylist toh clarify kar diya, ab double standards bhi kar dete?" the team wrote.

Dear Team @MahhiVij_, glad you responded! For a moment, we thought aap bhi #MahhiVij ki tarah saamne sweet aur peeth peeche baatein karne mein believe karte ho. 😂♥️ Thanks for the wardrobe clarification, but the tweet was never about clothes or earrings. It was about the hypocrisy of being friendly to someone's face while constantly taking digs at them behind their back. Let's not conveniently turn a conversation about hypocrisy into one about wardrobe management. Stylist toh clarify kar diya, ab double standards bhi kar dete? 🙂 — Uditi Singh (@UditiSinghh_) November 9, 2026

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'Having A Different Opinion Isn't Hypocrisy'

Mahhi's team hit back once again, accusing Uditi's camp of shifting the focus whenever its arguments were challenged. It questioned why the team kept changing the subject to target Mahhi.

"Dear Team Uditi, How many narratives are you planning to change just to take a dig at Mahhi? You started with clothes and earrings, got corrected with facts, and conveniently shifted to hypocrisy, double standards and backbiting. When one narrative fails, you simply find another!" it responded.

The team also defended Mahhi's approach, saying, "Mahhi has always been real, vocal about her opinions and firm in taking a stand. Having a different opinion isn’t hypocrisy! Honestly, Team Uditi seems to be following Uditi’s gameplay jumping from one mudda to another without consistency, vision or direction."

Taking another swipe at Uditi's performance in the show, it concluded, "Instead of constantly monitoring Mahhi, perhaps focus on Uditi’s game. Because right now, neither the narrative outside nor the game inside seems to have a clear direction!"