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English NewsEntertainmentOTTBigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij’s Team Snaps At Uditi Singh’s Over ‘Double Standards’ Claims: ‘Different Opinion Isn’t Hypocrisy’

Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij’s Team Snaps At Uditi Singh’s Over ‘Double Standards’ Claims: ‘Different Opinion Isn’t Hypocrisy’

Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij's team hits back at Uditi Singh's team over hypocrisy and double-standard claims. Mahhi's team takes a dig at her gameplay.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 01:11 PM (IST)

The rivalry between Mahhi Vij and Uditi Singh has spilled over to social media, with both contestants' teams exchanging sharp remarks over allegations of hypocrisy and double standards. What began with Uditi's team questioning Mahhi's choice of borrowing clothes and accessories from Uditi Singh, soon turned into a heated exchange about backbiting, changing narratives and gameplay in the Bigg Boss 20 house.

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'What's This Obsession With Uditi?'

The sharp exchange started with Uditi Singh's team slamming Mahhi Vij. Her team called out Mahhi for allegedly wearing Uditi's clothes and earrings despite having issues with her. Taking a sarcastic swipe, the team wrote, "Dear Mahhi, wearing Uditi’s clothes and earrings while having a problem with practically everything she does is quite something. You don't seem to like the girl, but clearly you like her wardrobe."

The team added, "At this point, what exactly is this obsession with Uditi?"

Mahhi Vij's Team Clarifies The Wardrobe Issue

Mahhi's team was quick to respond, clarifying that she has her own stylist who arranges her outfits. It also explained that the earrings were exchanged as a friendly gesture between the two.

"Dear Team Uditi, Just to clarify, Mahhi has her own stylist who sources her outfits, so she isn’t wearing Uditi’s clothes. They’ve only exchanged earrings as a mutual, friendly gesture," the team stated.

Keeping the tone light, it added, "House ke equations chahe jo bhi ho, dono ne ek-doosre ko patakha banane mein help zaroor ki! Let’s not turn a simple accessory exchange into an unnecessary narrative."

Uditi Singh's Team Accuses Mahhi's Team Of 'Double Standards'

Uditi's team, however, maintained that its post was not really about the clothes or earrings. In its next response, it suggested that the issue was about allegedly being friendly to someone in person while making remarks about them behind their back.

"Dear Team @MahhiVij_ glad you responded! For a moment, we thought aap bhi ki tarah saamne sweet aur peeth peeche baatein karne mein believe karte ho. Thanks for the wardrobe clarification, but the tweet was never about clothes or earrings. It was about the hypocrisy of being friendly to someone's face while constantly taking digs at them behind their back. Let's not conveniently turn a conversation about hypocrisy into one about wardrobe management. Stylist toh clarify kar diya, ab double standards bhi kar dete?" the team wrote.

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'Having A Different Opinion Isn't Hypocrisy'

Mahhi's team hit back once again, accusing Uditi's camp of shifting the focus whenever its arguments were challenged. It questioned why the team kept changing the subject to target Mahhi.

"Dear Team Uditi, How many narratives are you planning to change just to take a dig at Mahhi? You started with clothes and earrings, got corrected with facts, and conveniently shifted to hypocrisy, double standards and backbiting. When one narrative fails, you simply find another!" it responded.

The team also defended Mahhi's approach, saying, "Mahhi has always been real, vocal about her opinions and firm in taking a stand. Having a different opinion isn’t hypocrisy! Honestly, Team Uditi seems to be following Uditi’s gameplay jumping from one mudda to another without consistency, vision or direction."

Taking another swipe at Uditi's performance in the show, it concluded, "Instead of constantly monitoring Mahhi, perhaps focus on Uditi’s game. Because right now, neither the narrative outside nor the game inside seems to have a clear direction!"

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What ignited the social media conflict between Mahhi Vij and Uditi Singh's teams?

Uditi's team initiated the conflict by accusing Mahhi of wearing Uditi's clothes and earrings despite their rivalry. They questioned Mahhi's supposed

How did Mahhi Vij's team address the wardrobe allegations?

Mahhi's team clarified that she has her own stylist for outfits. They explained that the earrings were merely exchanged as a friendly, mutual gesture between the two contestants.

What deeper issue did Uditi Singh's team claim was at stake, beyond the wardrobe?

Uditi's team argued the real issue was Mahhi's alleged hypocrisy. They accused her of being friendly in person while making disparaging remarks behind Uditi's back.

How did Mahhi's team respond to the hypocrisy accusations?

Mahhi's team defended her by stating that having a different opinion is not hypocrisy. They criticized Uditi's team for changing narratives to target Mahhi.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Nov 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahhi Vij Uditi Singh Bigg Boss 20
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