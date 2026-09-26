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English NewsEntertainmentOTTBigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij's 'Badshah Ne Iske Saath Kya Kar Diya' Remark On Isha Rikhi Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij's 'Badshah Ne Iske Saath Kya Kar Diya' Remark On Isha Rikhi Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij's remark about Isha Rikhi's trauma and Badshah goes viral as viewers react to the heated captaincy task drama.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Isha Rikhi accused Qazi Touqeer of aggression during a task.
  • She claimed incident triggered anxiety, resulting in emotional distress.
  • Mahhi Vij questioned Isha's trauma claim, criticizing her reaction.
  • Badshah and Isha Rikhi recently confirmed their mutual separation.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 saw tensions rise during a captaincy task after Qazi Touqeer got into a heated fight with Yung DSA. Amid the confrontation, Isha Rikhi broke down in tears and claimed that Qazi had behaved aggressively towards her during the task. She said the incident triggered an anxiety attack, leaving her visibly emotional.

The dramatic turn of events soon led to a reaction from Mahhi Vij, whose comments about Isha's "trauma" and her past with rapper Badshah have now caught viewers' attention.

ALSO READ: Aman Gandhi Gets Emotional Over Ex Shagun Sharma On Bigg Boss 20: ‘Hope She Has Not Moved On’

Mahhi Vij Questions Isha Rikhi's Trauma Claim  

After the incident, Mahhi questioned Isha's reaction to the confrontation. She said, "Agar usne chillaya to tumhara kaun sa trauma hit ho gaya bhai.”  

Mahhi then connected Isha's emotional response and her mention of "anxiety" with the possibility that viewers could speculate about her past relationship. She remarked, “Aur phir aap yaha pe le ke aa rhe ho ki mera koi trauma hai. Kal to bahar log sochenge pata nahi Badshah ne iske sath kya kar diya.”  

She went on to question what she viewed as an indirect allegation against Qazi, saying, “Aap to indirectly uske upar character accusation laga rahe ho yar.”  

'Bigg Boss 20' Viewers React To Isha Rikhi

Isha's reaction to the captaincy task also triggered a wave of comments on social media, with viewers debating the episode and her response.  

One user said, "Isha is setting a false narrative. If you are going through trauma, it's past experience, and not present."

Another said, "Isha Rikhi itna kyu rone lag gayi? Why? I think Bahot jada ho gya."

Another added, "Any eviction news? I can't tolerate that Isha Rikhi anymore!! "

One more said, "Isha Rikhi refused #Qazi a chance to explain or apologize…now don’t be surprised when fans treat you the same way tenfold. You reap what you sow."

ALSO READ: ‘Islam Mein...Sunnah Is No Moonch’: Gauahar Khan’s Sharp Reply To Aasif Khan's Mardangi Remark

Badshah-Isha Rikhi Divorce

The reference to Badshah comes weeks after he and Isha Rikhi publicly confirmed their separation. The couple shared matching statements on Instagram Stories on August 31, bringing weeks of speculation about their relationship to an end.

Badshah said the decision to separate was mutual and made with respect for their individual choices.

Badshah wrote on his Instagram, "Isha Rikhi and I have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time.

The couple had reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in March, while details about their marriage remained largely private.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the captaincy task involving Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi broke down in tears during a captaincy task, claiming Qazi Touqeer behaved aggressively towards her. She stated the incident triggered an anxiety attack.

What was Mahhi Vij's reaction to Isha Rikhi's emotional response?

Mahhi Vij questioned Isha's trauma claim, suggesting it could lead viewers to speculate about her past relationship with Badshah. She felt it was an indirect accusation against Qazi.

Why was rapper Badshah mentioned in connection with Isha Rikhi?

Mahhi Vij mentioned Badshah when questioning Isha's trauma, implying viewers might link it to her past. Isha Rikhi and Badshah had recently confirmed their mutual separation on August 31.

Did Isha Rikhi and Badshah confirm their separation?

Yes, Isha Rikhi and Badshah publicly confirmed their mutual separation on August 31. They shared matching statements on Instagram, requesting respect for their privacy.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Badshah Mahhi Vij Isha Rikhi Bigg Boss 20 Qazi Touqeer
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