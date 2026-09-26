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English NewsEntertainmentOTTBigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari Opens Up About Parents' Divorce; Qazi Touqeer, Yung DSA Clash

Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari Opens Up About Parents' Divorce; Qazi Touqeer, Yung DSA Clash

Bigg Boss 20 saw Rhiti Tiwari recall her parents’ divorce as Qazi Touqeer and Yung clashed during the captaincy task, while Gullu retained the captaincy.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment, ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rhiti Tiwari openly discussed her parents' divorce and childhood experiences.
  • Qazi Touqeer and Yung intensely clashed during a captaincy task.
  • Gullu successfully retained captaincy after winning the housemates' competition.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 witnessed a mix of emotional moments and high-voltage drama as Rhiti Tiwari opened up about her parents’ divorce, while contestants Qazi Touqeer and Yung got into a heated clash during the captaincy task. The episode saw the housemates competing for the captaincy position. As part of the task, contestants had to reject fellow housemates they did not want to see as the next captain. Asif Khan received the highest number of rejections and was subsequently eliminated from the captaincy race.

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Amrapali Dubey, Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann and Mary Kom then entered the next round of the captaincy task, while Gullu was given a chance to retain his position as captain. The contestants later participated in a task that involved standing in pairs and attempting to put a ball into a designated area. The task featured pairs including Mahhi Vij and Amrapali Dubey, Kanika Mann and Arishfa Khan, Yung and Qazi Touqeer, and Tanmay and Aman Gandhi.

Asif Khan was appointed as the sanchalak for the task. However, the captaincy challenge soon turned intense when Qazi Touqeer and Yung got into an argument. During the task, Qazi attempted to take the ball from Yung, following which Yung reportedly hurt his leg. The disagreement escalated, with the two contestants getting into a heated confrontation. Qazi was also seen tearing his shirt in anger during the altercation.

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Qazi later apologised for his behaviour, although Yung did not immediately accept his apology. Meanwhile, the episode also featured an emotional moment involving Rhiti Tiwari. The contestant opened up about her childhood and recalled her parents Manoj Tiwari and Rani Tiwari’s divorce. Rhiti revealed that she was around eight years old when her father left home. She recalled how she would meet her father after the separation and said that their meetings were often emotional.

According to Rhiti, both she and her father would end up crying because they could not live together. She also spoke about the bond she developed with her father over the years. Rhiti recalled spending time with him and teaching him English during their meetings. She further spoke about her relationship with her mother and said that she was happy when Surabhi entered her father’s life. The episode ended with Gullu retaining the captaincy after receiving the highest number of votes among the shortlisted contestants.

With emotional revelations and clashes among contestants, the latest episode added another dramatic chapter to Bigg Boss 20. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What emotional moment did Rhiti Tiwari share in the latest Bigg Boss 20 episode?

Rhiti Tiwari opened up about her parents' divorce, Manoj Tiwari and Rani Tiwari. She recalled her father leaving when she was eight and their emotional meetings where they would both cry.

Why did Qazi Touqeer and Yung clash during the captaincy task?

They had a heated argument after Qazi attempted to take a ball from Yung, causing Yung to reportedly hurt his leg. Qazi even tore his shirt in anger during the confrontation.

Who became the captain in the latest Bigg Boss 20 episode?

Gullu successfully retained his captaincy. He received the highest number of votes among the shortlisted contestants in the final round.

Who was eliminated first from the captaincy race?

Asif Khan was the first contestant eliminated from the captaincy race. He received the highest number of rejections from his fellow housemates.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Reality Show Bigg Boss 20 Bigg Boss 20 Episode Rhiti Tiwari Qazi Touqeer Bigg Boss 20 Latest Update Yung
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