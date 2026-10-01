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English NewsEntertainmentOTTBigg Boss 20: Kanika Mann Confronts Qazi Touqeer On His 'Can We Have Lollipop Together' Remark; Calls It 'Cheap'

Bigg Boss 20: Kanika Mann Confronts Qazi Touqeer On His 'Can We Have Lollipop Together' Remark; Calls It 'Cheap'

Bigg Boss 20 sees a heated clash between Kanika Mann and Qazi Touqeer over his ‘lollipop’ remark, with Kanika calling the comment ‘cheap’.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Qazi Touqeer made an uncomfortable 'lollipop' remark to Kanika.
  • Qazi explained remark as character; Kanika confronted, found it cheap.
  • Kanika questioned Qazi's intentions, dismissing his illogical cover-up.
  • Social media users debated, many sided with Kanika's discomfort.

Bigg Boss 20 witnessed a tensed exchange between Kanika Mann and Qazi Touqeer. The conversation involved a 'lollipop' remark by Qazi that took an uncomfortable turn. Kanika, who had previously made her discomfort with the joke clear, confronted Qazi again and objected to the way he addressed her.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari Evicted After Uditi Singh, Mahhi Vij & Yung DSA Target Her

Qazi Touqeer Explains The ‘Lollipop’ Remark

The argument began during a classroom-style interaction when Kanika asked Qazi which subject they were supposed to study. Qazi replied that he was a student of biology before the conversation took an unexpected turn.

He then told Kanika, “you are so beautiful ma'am...can we have lollipop together?” Kanika immediately walked away, making it clear that she wasn't comfortable with the comment.

Qazi further compared the character to other fictional personas and maintained that the remark was part of the character he was portraying rather than something directed at Kanika personally.

Kanika Mann Calls The Remark ‘Cheap’

Kanika wasn't convinced by Qazi's explanation. After leaving the conversation, she later confronted him again when other contestants told her about his explanation to the housemates.

She reminded Qazi that she had already told him she didn't like the particular remark. "Maine aapko bola hai na mujhe ye nahi pasand."

She then questioned his reference to biology and the sudden mention of a lollipop, saying, "Aapko lag raha hai aap isko coverup kar paa rahe ho, but aapka intention nahi tha pure. Aapne bahot smartly khela, Pehle aapne kaha biology padehnge, wahin par aapka intention flip dikh raha tha. Phir aapne immediately bola lollipop. Ab biology mein lollipop kahan se aagaya. Main kal paida nahi hui hoon, na main 4 saal ki bacchi hoon, jisko aap pagal banake nikal jaaoge."

ALSO READ: 'Munna Bhai MBBS' Actor Vishal Thakkar Disappeared After Borrowing Rs 500; Remains Missing For 10 Years

Fans React To Qazi Touqeer’s Remark

The latest exchange also triggered reactions on social media, with viewers debating Qazi's explanation and Kanika's response.

One user wrote, "Qazi needs to stop with the 'lollipop' joke. Kanika already made it clear she doesn’t like it. At some point, 'intent nahi tha' just doesn’t cut it."

Another commented, "If a woman has already made it clear that she’s uncomfortable with a certain joke, then no matter what your intentions are, you simply don’t use it again with her."

A third viewer brought up former Bigg Boss contestant Siddharth Shukla, writing, "After the fake lollipop narrative by contestants against Qazi, I’m still remembering how Siddharth destroyed the fake 'aisi ladki' narrative ."

Another viewer reacted, "Qazi ka jaise hi panga ho jata hai. Sub se phale uss ke dost against ho jate hai."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the argument between Kanika Mann and Qazi Touqeer?

The argument stemmed from Qazi Touqeer's 'Can we have a lollipop together?' remark.

How did Qazi Touqeer explain his remark?

Qazi explained that he was portraying a character and the remark was part of that persona, not directed at Kanika personally. He compared the character to other fictional personas.

What was Kanika Mann's response to Qazi Touqeer's explanation?

Kanika was not convinced, calling the remark 'cheap'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kanika Mann Bigg Boss 20 Qazi Touqeer
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