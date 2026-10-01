Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Qazi Touqeer made an uncomfortable 'lollipop' remark to Kanika.

Qazi explained remark as character; Kanika confronted, found it cheap.

Kanika questioned Qazi's intentions, dismissing his illogical cover-up.

Social media users debated, many sided with Kanika's discomfort.

Bigg Boss 20 witnessed a tensed exchange between Kanika Mann and Qazi Touqeer. The conversation involved a 'lollipop' remark by Qazi that took an uncomfortable turn. Kanika, who had previously made her discomfort with the joke clear, confronted Qazi again and objected to the way he addressed her.

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Qazi Touqeer Explains The ‘Lollipop’ Remark

The argument began during a classroom-style interaction when Kanika asked Qazi which subject they were supposed to study. Qazi replied that he was a student of biology before the conversation took an unexpected turn.

He then told Kanika, “you are so beautiful ma'am...can we have lollipop together?” Kanika immediately walked away, making it clear that she wasn't comfortable with the comment.

Qazi joked about a Hrithik dialogue and considers her a kid, yet they’re giving it a double meaning? 😭



That’s their cheap mindset, not Qazi’s. As he said prefers to d!!e rather than doing such thing!



Didn’t expect Uditi to make this a mudda.#QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20… — ashi (@ashitastic) September 30, 2026

Qazi further compared the character to other fictional personas and maintained that the remark was part of the character he was portraying rather than something directed at Kanika personally.

Kanika Mann Calls The Remark ‘Cheap’

Kanika wasn't convinced by Qazi's explanation. After leaving the conversation, she later confronted him again when other contestants told her about his explanation to the housemates.

She reminded Qazi that she had already told him she didn't like the particular remark. "Maine aapko bola hai na mujhe ye nahi pasand."

She then questioned his reference to biology and the sudden mention of a lollipop, saying, "Aapko lag raha hai aap isko coverup kar paa rahe ho, but aapka intention nahi tha pure. Aapne bahot smartly khela, Pehle aapne kaha biology padehnge, wahin par aapka intention flip dikh raha tha. Phir aapne immediately bola lollipop. Ab biology mein lollipop kahan se aagaya. Main kal paida nahi hui hoon, na main 4 saal ki bacchi hoon, jisko aap pagal banake nikal jaaoge."

Ab Kaha hai Internet ke "women rights protector "??? Days ago, Qazi Touqeer played the moral compass, making a huge issue out of a diss battle to defend a woman’s honor. Totally fine.

But fast forward to today, and HE is the one making derogatory, double-meaning remarks towards… pic.twitter.com/kzRcbi3GIZ — 𝐑𝐃𝐗 𝐓𝐄𝐌 𝐏𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐊 🦁 (@RDX__Afridi) September 30, 2026

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Fans React To Qazi Touqeer’s Remark

The latest exchange also triggered reactions on social media, with viewers debating Qazi's explanation and Kanika's response.

One user wrote, "Qazi needs to stop with the 'lollipop' joke. Kanika already made it clear she doesn’t like it. At some point, 'intent nahi tha' just doesn’t cut it."

Another commented, "If a woman has already made it clear that she’s uncomfortable with a certain joke, then no matter what your intentions are, you simply don’t use it again with her."

A third viewer brought up former Bigg Boss contestant Siddharth Shukla, writing, "After the fake lollipop narrative by contestants against Qazi, I’m still remembering how Siddharth destroyed the fake 'aisi ladki' narrative ."

Another viewer reacted, "Qazi ka jaise hi panga ho jata hai. Sub se phale uss ke dost against ho jate hai."