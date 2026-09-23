Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bigg Boss contestant Gullu revealed his 2024 divorce.

He described it as a depressing, serious heartbreak phase.

Gullu married for 4-5 months due to family pressure.

Revelation clarifies old wedding photos he previously called fake.

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, has opened up about a deeply personal chapter of his life. During an emotional conversation with fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer, Gullu revealed that he had been married and went through a divorce in 2024. He also spoke about the family pressure surrounding his marriage and the difficult period that followed. The revelation has also brought his old wedding pictures back into focus, after he had earlier described the images as fake.

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Gullu Talks About His Marriage And Divorce

While discussing his journey, Gullu spoke about a particularly different phase in his life. He mentioned that what he experienced wasn't simple a breakup or ordinary heartbreak.

He said, “I had a serious heartbreak. Not something like a breakup, I had a divorce.”

Qazi was visibly surprised by the revelation and asked him directly about the marriage.

Gullu further stated that he got divorced in 2024 saying, “I got divorced in 2024. It was a very depressing phase. I was married for 4-5 months. Everyone thought it was wrong and I kept trying but then I understood it wasn't working. In our side, marriages happen early, and I had to marry because of my family.”

Gullu also explained that the marriage wasn't born out of love. When Qazi asked whether he had married someone he was in love with, he replied, “No, there was nothing like that. There was no love or anything.”

He further opened up about the social and family expectations he faced around marriage, saying, “On our side, even today, there is this practice of getting people married early. There is pressure, even on boys. They are asked, ‘So, what are you going to do now? If you’re not doing anything, just get married and settle down.’”

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Leaked Wedding Pictures Had Earlier Sparked Speculation

Gullu's revelation has added new context to the wedding photographs that had circulated online during his reality-show journey. Pictures showing him dressed as a traditional groom alongside a bride had first attracted attention in 2025 and resurfaced again in September 2026 after he entered Bigg Boss 20.

At the time, Gullu had denied the marriage rumours and called the photographs fake. His latest conversation inside the Bigg Boss house, however, presented a very different account of what had happened.