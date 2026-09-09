This season, all housemates hear the names mentioned during the nomination process. Unlike previous seasons, contestants must openly reveal their choices, making the game more direct.
Bigg Boss 20 First Nomination: Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill And Arishfa In Danger As Rules Change
Bigg Boss 20 has introduced a new nomination format where every contestant can hear the names being nominated. Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill and Arishfa are facing elimination pressure.
- Bigg Boss 20 started with a new, open nomination process.
- All housemates openly hear nominations, increasing confrontation and strategy.
- Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill, Arishfa face elimination.
Bigg Boss 20 has begun, with 16 contestants currently inside the house. The first nomination process has also taken place, and four contestants have been nominated. Compared to previous seasons, the nomination process this time is different. Earlier, when a contestant nominated someone, the other housemates could not hear the name being announced. However, this season, things have changed.
Bigg Boss 20 Introduces A New Nomination Format
Bigg Boss 20 has once again brought together contestants from different backgrounds, giving viewers a mix of personalities, relationships, rivalries and unexpected friendships. As the contestants settle into the house, the nomination process is expected to play an important role in shaping their journey. With limited space and constantly changing equations, even small disagreements can influence the way contestants approach the game.
This time, every name mentioned during the nomination process was heard by all the housemates. This means contestants will have to openly reveal their choices and dislikes, making the game more direct and confrontational. Unlike the secretive nomination format seen in earlier seasons, this approach can put contestants in a difficult position as they have to face the person they have nominated immediately.
The change could also have a major impact on the relationships inside the house. A contestant who openly nominates another housemate may have to deal with the consequences later. It could lead to arguments, heated exchanges or even new rivalries. At the same time, some contestants may choose to use the situation strategically and strengthen their alliances.
Four Contestants Face Elimination Threat
Following the first nomination process, four contestants are now in danger. They are Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill and Arishfa. Their nomination has already added an element of uncertainty to the beginning of the season, as each contestant will now have to rely on the audience's support to continue their journey.
For the nominated contestants, the coming days could become particularly important. They will not only have to deal with the pressure of possible elimination but also continue building their presence inside the house. At the same time, the other contestants will have to carefully decide how they play the nomination game in the upcoming weeks.
One of these four contestants could be eliminated from the show. With the nominations now out in the open, it remains to be seen how the housemates' equations change and who ultimately wins the audience's votes. As Bigg Boss 20 moves forward, the new nomination format could make the game more unpredictable, with contestants having to balance friendships, rivalries and their individual strategies.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is new about the nomination process in Bigg Boss 20?
How many contestants were nominated in the first round of Bigg Boss 20?
Four contestants were nominated in the first nomination process. These individuals now face the threat of elimination and will rely on audience support.
Who are the contestants nominated in the first week of Bigg Boss 20?
The four nominated contestants are Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill, and Arishfa. They are currently in danger of elimination.
How does the new nomination format affect the housemates?
The new format forces contestants to be confrontational, potentially leading to arguments, rivalries, or new strategic alliances. It puts contestants in a difficult position as they face those they've nominated.