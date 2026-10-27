India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentOTTBigg Boss 20 Finale Date: Salman Khan’s Show Reportedly To End On December 20

Bigg Boss 20 Finale Date: Salman Khan’s Show Reportedly To End On December 20

Bigg Boss 20 is reportedly heading towards its December finale, with Salman Khan’s show potentially concluding on December 20. Here’s the reported finale date and the remaining contestants.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bigg Boss 20 finale reportedly set for December 20, 2026.
  • Twelve contestants remain, competing for the trophy.
  • Several contestants eliminated; Mahhi Vij is current house captain.
  • Makers await official announcement regarding the grand finale.

Bigg Boss 20 appears to be heading towards its final stretch, with the Salman Khan-hosted reality show reportedly set to wrap up in December. The competition has entered a crucial stage as contestants continue to battle for survival and the coveted trophy. While the makers have not officially announced the grand finale date, a recent development has fuelled speculation about the show’s timeline. According to a report by Telly Express, the finale could take place on December 20, 2026. The date reportedly emerged after Rohit Shetty’s recent stint as guest host, when he indicated that contestants had crossed the halfway mark.

Bigg Boss 20 Contestants

According to the report, 12 contestants are currently left in the race for the Bigg Boss 20 trophy. The remaining housemates are Amrapali Dubey, Aasif Khan, Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann, Love Gill, Mahhi Vij, Manish Goel, Qazi Touqeer, ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh), Uditi Singh, Yung DSA and Gullu (Kushal Tanwar).

ALSO READ | Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Poster Sparks Debate: Netizens Compare It To Dhurandhar 2, Calls It 'AI-Generated'

Mahhi Vij is currently serving as the house captain. Manish Goel is reportedly the only wildcard contestant still inside the house following Nakul Dhull’s exit.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Police Invoke MCOCA Against All Accused

 Bigg Boss 20 Eliminations

The season has already seen several contestants leave the show. Rhiya Ahir was eliminated on the premiere night after losing the audience vote to Love Gill before entering the house. Rohed Khan became the first contestant to be evicted, followed by Isha Rikhi in Week 3 and Rhiti Tiwari in Week 4. Nakul Dhull was subsequently removed by the makers after his physical altercation with Gullu.

Aman Gandhi was eliminated during the Week 6 Weekend Ka Vaar, while Olympic medallist Mary Kom was the latest contestant to exit in Week 7. With 12 contestants still competing, the race for the finale is expected to intensify in the coming weeks. For now, December 20 remains a reported date, and an official announcement from the makers is awaited.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Bigg Boss 20 finale expected to take place?

According to a report by Telly Express, the finale could be on December 20, 2026. An official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

How many contestants are currently remaining in Bigg Boss 20?

There are currently 12 contestants left in the race for the Bigg Boss 20 trophy.

Who is the current house captain in Bigg Boss 20?

Mahhi Vij is currently serving as the house captain.

Who was the latest contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 20?

Olympic medallist Mary Kom was the latest contestant to exit in Week 7. Aman Gandhi was eliminated the week prior.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 27 Oct 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20 Bigg Boss 20 Contestants Bigg Boss 20 Finale Bigg Boss 20 Finale Date Bigg Boss 20 Eliminations
Advertisement

Top Headlines

OTT
'Siwet Ne Kurta Faada Sahi Kiya': Shreya Kalra Slams Shehzad Poonawalla; Rishabh Jaiswal Issues Open Threat
'Siwet Ne Kurta Faada Sahi Kiya': Shreya Kalra Slams Shehzad Poonawalla; Rishabh Jaiswal Issues Open Threat
OTT
Ranbir Kapoor Says Amitabh Bachchan Started 'Aura Farming', Shares Memory During 'Ajooba' Shoot
Ranbir Kapoor Says Amitabh Bachchan Started 'Aura Farming', Shares Memory During 'Ajooba' Shoot
OTT
'Obsession' To Drop Full Uncut Version With Hindi Dub For Indian Fans: When And Where To Watch
'Obsession' To Drop Full Uncut Version With Hindi Dub For Indian Fans: When And Where To Watch
OTT
Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill Questions ScoutOP's Silence After Kaashvi Hiranandani's Remark, Says ‘Ghutan Mehsoos Ho Rahi Hai’
Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill Questions ScoutOP's Silence After Kaashvi Hiranandani's Remark
Advertisement

Videos

Israel Election: Netanyahu Faces Tough Challenge as Gadi Eisenkot Leads Opinion Polls
Maharashtra MLC Election: First-Preference Vote Counting Begins, Trends Expected After 4 PM
Bihar MLC Election: Anant Singh’s House Prepares 2 Lakh Gulab Jamuns Before Results
Bihar MLC Election: Neeraj Kumar Confident of Victory, Targets Anant Singh Over Rebellion
SIR Case: Supreme Court Grants Time to Petitioners, Next Hearing Likely on November 17
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget