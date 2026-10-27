Bigg Boss 20 Finale Date: Salman Khan’s Show Reportedly To End On December 20

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bigg Boss 20 finale reportedly set for December 20, 2026.

Twelve contestants remain, competing for the trophy.

Several contestants eliminated; Mahhi Vij is current house captain.

Makers await official announcement regarding the grand finale.

Bigg Boss 20 appears to be heading towards its final stretch, with the Salman Khan-hosted reality show reportedly set to wrap up in December. The competition has entered a crucial stage as contestants continue to battle for survival and the coveted trophy. While the makers have not officially announced the grand finale date, a recent development has fuelled speculation about the show’s timeline. According to a report by Telly Express, the finale could take place on December 20, 2026. The date reportedly emerged after Rohit Shetty’s recent stint as guest host, when he indicated that contestants had crossed the halfway mark.

Bigg Boss 20 Contestants

According to the report, 12 contestants are currently left in the race for the Bigg Boss 20 trophy. The remaining housemates are Amrapali Dubey, Aasif Khan, Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann, Love Gill, Mahhi Vij, Manish Goel, Qazi Touqeer, ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh), Uditi Singh, Yung DSA and Gullu (Kushal Tanwar).

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Mahhi Vij is currently serving as the house captain. Manish Goel is reportedly the only wildcard contestant still inside the house following Nakul Dhull’s exit.

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Bigg Boss 20 Eliminations

The season has already seen several contestants leave the show. Rhiya Ahir was eliminated on the premiere night after losing the audience vote to Love Gill before entering the house. Rohed Khan became the first contestant to be evicted, followed by Isha Rikhi in Week 3 and Rhiti Tiwari in Week 4. Nakul Dhull was subsequently removed by the makers after his physical altercation with Gullu.

Aman Gandhi was eliminated during the Week 6 Weekend Ka Vaar, while Olympic medallist Mary Kom was the latest contestant to exit in Week 7. With 12 contestants still competing, the race for the finale is expected to intensify in the coming weeks. For now, December 20 remains a reported date, and an official announcement from the makers is awaited.