Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bigg Boss 20 house opens September 6; offers surreal theme.

House design includes teapot-couch, octopus chess player, balloon-seating.

New 'Room No. 20' holds unknown surprise for contestants.

The doors to Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 house are all set to open on September 6, and this season comes with a striking new look. The house has been designed with strong Alice in Wonderland vibes, blended with surrealism to create a world where reality and imagination come together.

Bigg Boss 20 House Brings Alice In Wonderland To Life

The new Bigg Boss 20 house is built around the idea of duality, balancing familiar objects with unexpected designs. Bright colours add energy to the space, while quirky elements make every corner look like it belongs in a dream. Among the most eye-catching features is a giant teapot that appears to pour into a couch. There is also a magnificent octopus holding chess pieces in its tentacles, while a hot-air balloon has been transformed into a cosy seating area.

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The unusual design gives the house a playful yet mysterious feel, making it unlike previous Bigg Boss houses.

What Is Inside Mysterious Room No. 20?

Adding another layer of mystery this season is the introduction of Room No. 20. The room has been designed to hold a surprise, although its exact purpose has not yet been revealed. The mystery surrounding the room is likely to keep viewers curious until the show goes on air. Fans will have to wait until September 6 to find out what makes this special space different from the rest of the house.

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Art Director Varsha Jain Explains The Vision

Art Director Varsha Jain said the design was created to constantly challenge the way people perceive familiar objects.

“Designing the Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 house was about creating a world that constantly challenges perception. We wanted to explore the idea of duality by taking objects and symbols that audiences instantly recognise and reimagining them in unexpected ways so that a teapot becomes a couch, an octopus becomes a chess player, and a hot-air balloon becomes a space to gather,” Jain said.

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She added that every element was designed to appear familiar initially but reveal something unexpected upon closer observation. The eyes incorporated throughout the house represent the essence of Bigg Boss — the feeling that nothing goes unseen. “Ultimately, we wanted the house to feel like stepping into a dreamscape, where reality and imagination coexist, and every space offers a discovery,” she added.