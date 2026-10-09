‘Awarapan 2’ OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Emraan Hashmi’s Film For Free

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Awarapan 2, a sequel, achieved major theatrical success.

Film earned Rs 156.12 crore, proving a hit.

The hit movie now streams free on Prime Video.

Plot follows Shivam rescuing abducted children in Thailand.

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 was released in theatres on August 14, just ahead of the Independence Day weekend. The film is a sequel to the 2007 release Awarapan. While the first instalment failed to make a significant impact at the box office, Awarapan 2 turned out to be a major theatrical hit. Emraan Hashmi made a powerful comeback as Shivam Pandit, creating a buzz among audiences. Now, the film has made its OTT debut. Although it was initially available to rent, it is now available to stream for free.

‘Awarapan 2’ Releases On OTT

There is good news for viewers who have been waiting to stream Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 online for free. The film is now available on OTT and has premiered on Prime Video.

ALSO READ| Tanushree Dutta Reacts To ‘Evil Dead’ Remark About Nana Patekar; Alleges Threats, Bribe Offers During MeToo Case

The platform also confirmed the release on social media, announcing that Awarapan 2 would be available to stream from October 9. The caption read, “So, come meet Shivam Pandit once again. Watch Awarapan 2 now on Prime Video.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

About ‘Awarapan 2’

Awarapan 2 is a direct sequel to Awarapan, which was directed by Mohit Suri. While the original film did not perform well at the box office when it was released, it later gained a strong following. Its songs such as Toh Phir Aao continue to remain popular. The sequel revolves around Shivam Pandit, played by Emraan Hashmi. Initially involved in the world of crime, Shivam eventually leaves that life behind and attempts to make a fresh start.

However, his new life takes an unexpected turn when several children are abducted in Thailand. Among the kidnapped children is a young girl whom he names Aaliya. The name carries deep emotional significance for Shivam, reminding him of a woman he once loved and lost.

ALSO READ| Nana Patekar’s Death: Son Malhar Patekar Reveals Why Actor Was Cremated After Sunset

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 features Emraan Hashmi in the lead role, alongside Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles.

Emraan called Awarapan 2 a “rare phenomenon” as it was billed as a sequel to its predecessor, which was released nearly 20 years ago but failed to find its audience in the theatres.

“There are films you work on, and then there are films you are genuinely proud to be a part of. Awarapan 2 belongs to the latter. It has become a rarest-of-rare phenomenon - an unprecedented feat. A film that didn’t find its audience two decades ago returning with a sequel, determined to rewrite history at the box office,” wrote Emraan Hashmi on Instagram.

‘Awarapan 2’ Box Office Collection

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 is among the successful films at the Indian box office this year. Made on a reported budget of Rs 45 crore, the film earned a net collection of Rs 156.12 crore in India.