Arjun Bijlani Wins Ashneer Grover’s Reality Show Rise & Fall; Takes Home ₹28.10 Lakh

Ashneer Grover’s ambitious reality game show Rise & Fall wrapped up on October 17, crowning popular television actor Arjun Bijlani as the ultimate winner. The Naagin star outperformed social media influencer Aarush Bhola and reality TV personality Arbaaz Patel to clinch the trophy and a cash prize of ₹28 lakh 10 thousand.

Rise & Fall grand finale

The grand finale of Rise & Fall was a spectacular affair, opening with electrifying performances by the Top 6 finalists — Arjun Bijlani, Arbaaz Patel, Akriti Negi, Aarush Bhola, Dhanashree Verma, and Nayandeep Rakshit. Their powerful acts were accompanied by emotional video messages from friends and family.

As the night progressed, anticipation soared when the contestants unlocked their suitcases to reveal the Janta’s verdict. The moment brought heartbreak for Nayandeep Rakshit and Dhanashree Verma, who were evicted from the race. Following this, the previously eliminated participants cast their votes to determine the Top 3 finalists — a round that saw Akriti Negi receiving the fewest votes and bidding farewell to the competition.

In the final face-off, Arjun Bijlani emerged victorious, defeating Aarush Bhola and Arbaaz Patel to clinch the coveted trophy. The emotional highlight of the evening came when Arjun’s wife, Neha Swami, who was in the audience cheering him on, teared up as his name was announced as the winner. Along with the trophy, Arjun took home a cash prize of ₹28.10 lakh and several luxury hampers.

Arjun on winning the show

Expressing his joy after the win, Arjun shared, “Rise and Fall proved that every fall is just a step toward rising stronger. This journey was anything but easy — each day brought a new challenge, a new lesson, and a new reason to keep going. The twists, the tension, the friendships, and the rivalries tested me in ways I never imagined. Winning feels surreal. I want to thank each player who’s been a part of Rise and Fall. Thank you, thank you so much, and a special thanks to Aarush and Arbaz, who both took my name to be the winner. I think without them, this wouldn’t have been possible. So thank you. I’ll always remember this and each player, whether I have fought with them, whether I have laughed with them; they were a part of my journey, and they made my journey beautiful, and each one of them is responsible for me being a winner here today. So, thank you, rulers, and thank you, workers.”

About Rise & Fall

The debut season of Rise & Fall brought together 15 celebrity contestants from various fields, each navigating the unpredictable hierarchy of the Tower — where Rulers could fall and Hustlers could rise at any moment. Hosted by entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, the show combined intense drama, strategy, and competition, offering audiences a thrilling mix of alliances, betrayals, and power shifts. Produced by Banijay India, the reality series is available for streaming on Amazon MX Player.