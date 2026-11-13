Amitabh Bachchan Returns To 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 18' After Health Break

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan returned to Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 sets.

He reassured fans about health after doctors advised rest.

Security tightened at his residence following a bomb threat.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has returned to the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, weeks after announcing a break from his usual online activities on medical advice. Back on the quiz show's stage, the veteran actor appears with his familiar enthusiasm and warm smile, reassuring fans who had been concerned about his health.

In a new promo, Bachchan welcomes viewers after the Diwali celebrations and shares how he spent the festival with his loved ones. He also reminds them that the KBC stage feels like another home to him.

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Amitabh Bachchan Reassures Fans About His Health In 'KBC' Promo

In the latest promo, Bachchan says, “Aap sabki Diwali badi shandaar rahi hogi, humne bhi apno ke saath Diwali manayi. Lekin humara ek aur ghar bhi toh hai, KBC ka manch” [Your Diwali must have been wonderful. I, too, celebrated the festival with my loved ones. But I have another home as well, and that is the stage of KBC].

A contestant then asks the actor about his health, prompting a reassuring response. Bachchan tells viewers, “Aap theek hai toh hum bhi theek hai. Aap sabke pyar, duao, aur ashirwad se hum yahan pe fir se hazir hai. Ussi josh, ussi muskan aur bilkul naye episodes ke saath” [If you are doing well, then so am I. With all your love, prayers and blessings, I am back here once again, with the same enthusiasm, the same smile and absolutely new episodes.]

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His message brings an update for fans who had been waiting to see him return to the show.

Amitabh Bachchan Had Earlier Taken A Break On Doctors' Advice

In October, Bachchan had informed fans that doctors had advised him to step back from his regular online activity and give his body more time to recover. The actor, who often connects with followers through his blog and social media accounts, shared an update on Tumblr, writing, “Yet more rest needed.. adjusting.. thinking and wondering .. the human body and its uniqueness,”

He had also apologised for not being able to post updates after being advised to rest for a few days. In a post on X, he said he would temporarily pause writing and communicating online while focusing on his recovery.

On Dussehra, he extended his wishes to fans but made it clear that he was under strict instructions to rest. “First Dussehra greetings to all .. love happiness, fulfilment, prayers. Under very strict rest and recuperation .. so am not allowed to communicate .. do excuse .. my apologies,” he wrote.

He added, “But do take this as my respected response .. more hopefully later.”

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Security Tightened Outside Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu Residence

Bachchan's return to the KBC stage comes amid reports of additional security arrangements outside his Juhu residence, Jalsa.

On November 1, the actor greeted fans during his customary Sunday interaction outside his home. This time, he stood inside a transparent protective enclosure, reportedly put in place as an additional security measure. His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, was also present, while security personnel remained deployed at the spot.

The arrangements followed a bomb threat email allegedly targeting Bachchan's bungalow. The email was reportedly received by a school in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area in October, after which the police began an investigation.

(With inputs from ANI)