Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTEdge-of-Seat Action To Stellar Performances: 5 Reasons To Watch The Family Man Season 3

Edge-of-Seat Action To Stellar Performances: 5 Reasons To Watch The Family Man Season 3

The Family Man Season 3 returns with high-stakes action, gripping performances, and a universe crossover. Here are 5 reasons why Raj & DK’s latest season is unmissable on Prime Video.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Family Man 3: After four long years, The Family Man has stormed back onto Prime Video—and social media hasn’t caught its breath since. Premiered on November 21, Season 3 has sent viewers into an all-night binge frenzy, thanks to cliffhangers that refuse to let you look away. Early reactions are glowing: fans and critics alike are applauding the performances, surprise cameos, tight writing, the gripping action set in the North-East, and that haunting background score. The consensus? Season 3 is intense, immersive, and absolutely worth the wait.

Here are five reasons the newest chapter deserves a spot on your watchlist.

Raj & DK return with world-building that’s richer, sharper, and bolder

Season 3 doubles down on Raj & DK’s trademark blend of wit, emotional nuance, and lived-in realism. The creators expand the universe without losing the flavour that made the franchise iconic—rewarding long-time fans while keeping it accessible for new audiences.

The stakes skyrocket, pushing Srikant into uncharted territory

This season thrusts Srikant into a high-pressure mission in the North-East, where every step is a gamble. With geopolitical intrigue, relentless chases, and enemies closing in, fans are calling this the tensest, most ambitious season to date.

New antagonists bring a chilling new dimension

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Rukma and Nimrat Kaur’s Meera shake up the narrative with performances that are both menacing and quietly complex. They challenge Srikant like never before, creating a charged moral battlefield and leaving the audience guessing at every turn.

A powerhouse ensemble fires on all cylinders

Manoj Bajpayee anchors the story with trademark brilliance, but Season 3 thrives on its ensemble. Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag deliver grounded, emotionally rich performances that elevate every frame.

A universe crossover that lands perfectly

Fans get a delightful surprise with a cameo from a beloved character out of Farzi. It’s a moment that seamlessly blends into the chaos and expands the Raj & DK-verse without feeling forced—a smart, crowd-pleasing touch.

Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, with dialogues by Sumit Arora, the series is helmed by Raj & DK alongside Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth. Returning cast members include Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Priyamani (Suchitra), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti), Vedant Sinha (Atharv), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Zoya), and Gul Panag (Saloni).

The Family Man Season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
The Family Man 3
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III As Delhi Struggles To Breathe Amid 'Very Poor' AQI
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III Amid 'Very Poor' AQI In Delhi
India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
India
IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Dubai Airshow Videos On YouTube
IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Videos On YouTube
India
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: Mufti Irfan Admits Kashmir Terror Outfit Plan, AK-47 visits revealed
Delhi Car Blast: Contradictory Statements of Al-Falah University staff deepen Delhi Blast Suspicion
Tejas Crash: IAF Namansh Syal Dies as Tejas Aircraft Bursts Into Flames at Dubai Air Show
Breaking: Major Terror Plot Foiled in Kupwara, Heavy Weapons Recovered
Breaking: Hindu civilization is eternal, if it collapses, the world will collapse too’, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does The ‘AI Bubble’ Actually Exist? And If It Does, When Will It Burst?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget