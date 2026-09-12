Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Childhood nostalgia and reality drama headline weekend.

Historical drama, horror-comedy, and quiz shows also feature.

International thrillers, romances, and comedies offer diverse streaming.

From nostalgic jungle adventures and reality-show drama to freedom-fighter stories, horror-comedy, and gripping international thrillers, this weekend has plenty to offer across OTT platforms and television. If you're looking for something new to watch or want to catch up on the latest shows, here are some picks to add to your weekend watchlist.

Jungle Tales With Mowgli

Where To Watch: JioHotstar, Disney Channel

Streaming/Telecast Date: September 12, 2026 | 2 PM

Jungle Tales With Mowgli brings back the much-loved character in a fresh, comic avatar. The animated series follows a curious and mischievous 10-year-old Mowgli as he navigates one chaotic adventure after another in the jungle. Baloo and Bagheera have his back, while Sherkhan, Kaa and Tabaqui keep creating trouble. With slapstick humour, playful banter and plenty of jungle chaos, the show offers a nostalgic experience for parents while introducing Mowgli to a new generation.

Bigg Boss 20

Where To Watch: JioHotstar, Colors TV

Streaming/Telecast Date: JioHotstar from 9 PM; Colors TV at 10:30 PM

Salman Khan returns as the host of Bigg Boss 20, bringing another season packed with rivalries, alliances, unexpected twists and plenty of drama. The season has already introduced new dynamics inside the house, including the special 'Vardaan' power and episodes that have sparked fresh tensions among contestants. Fans of reality television can stream the latest episodes on JioHotstar or watch the television telecast on Colors TV.

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The Revolutionaries

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Streaming Date: Available to stream

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, The Revolutionaries brings India's freedom struggle to the screen through the stories of young revolutionaries who take on the British Empire. Inspired by Sanjeev Sanyal's book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom, the period drama explores friendship, love, sacrifice, and the dangers of underground resistance. With Bhuvan Bam among its cast, the series combines historical events with an emotional, character-driven narrative.

Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

Streaming Date: Available to stream

Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot blends supernatural elements with comedy and adventure. The story follows a neuropsychologist searching for her missing father, who finds herself working alongside a police officer convinced that ghosts and supernatural forces are real. Inspired by Central Indian folklore, the series takes a lighter approach to the horror genre, making it a breezy option for viewers looking for something spooky without being too intense.

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Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18

Where To Watch: Sony Entertainment Television, SonyLIV

Streaming/Telecast Date: Monday-Friday | 9 PM

Amitabh Bachchan is back with another season of India's much-loved quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. Season 18 continues the show's familiar mix of general knowledge, emotional contestant stories, and high-stakes questions. If you missed the weekday episodes, the weekend is a good time to catch up on SonyLIV before the new episodes arrive the following week.

Other New OTT Releases To Add To Your Weekend Watchlist

A Love Other Than Yours

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Streaming Date: September 12, 2026

Directed by Hwang Seung-ki, this Korean romantic drama follows Namgung Ho and Lee Mi-do, a couple who have been together for a decade but find their relationship gradually losing its spark. When new romantic possibilities enter their lives, the couple is forced to confront their feelings and decide whether their long relationship still has a future.

Go Team!

Where To Watch: Netflix

Streaming Date: September 11, 2026

This Spanish dark comedy centres on employees of a struggling cheese company who are sent on a team-building retreat as the threat of layoffs looms over them. What is meant to bring the employees closer quickly descends into an increasingly chaotic situation, making the series an entertaining workplace comedy with an unusual premise.

Stolen Heartbeats

Where To Watch: Netflix

Streaming Date: September 11, 2026

Originally titled En coma, this Spanish revenge thriller follows Anabel after a brutal attack leaves her in a coma. She develops a mysterious connection with Rafael, a nurse who claims he can hear the dead. As dangerous forces close in over an illegal heart transplant, the two must uncover the truth while fighting to stay alive.

Ghamasaan

Where To Watch: ZEE5

Streaming Date: September 11, 2026

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ghamasaan is a crime drama centred on IPS officer Aditya and feared dacoit Maharaj. Their intense cat-and-mouse battle unfolds amid political corruption, caste tensions, and moral conflicts. Interestingly, the two central characters remain locked in their pursuit of each other without meeting face-to-face.