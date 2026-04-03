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HomeEntertainmentOTT Releases This Week (March 30 - April 5): 5 New Films And Series You Shouldn’t Miss

OTT Releases This Week (March 30 - April 5): 5 New Films And Series You Shouldn’t Miss

Kick off your weekend with 7 OTT drops on April 3. Laugh at Maamla Legal Hai S2's court chaos on Netflix, to Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par on SonyLIV and much more.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
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Gear up for a binge-worthy weekend as 7 new movies and series across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and more are dropping this Friday, April 3. From courtroom chaos and crime chills to family feels and comedy capers, these OTT gems promise thrills, laughs, and a perfect weekend for your chill session.

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 3

This hilarious courtroom comedy returns with fresh quirky cases and lawyer antics, starring Ravi Kishan. In this season, Ravi Kishan returns as the sharp yet slightly jugaadu lawyer VD Tyagi, who now dreams of giving up his clever tricks and becoming a judge. As he chases this new goal, the rest of the quirky legal staff find themselves dealing with some truly bizarre and hilarious cases inspired by real life.

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Sitaare Zameen Par

Streaming Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: April 3

A heartwarming sports comedy-drama about dreams and teamwork, featuring Aamir Khan in a feel-good tale of aspiration. Aamir Khan plays Gulshan, an arrogant and self-absorbed basketball coach whose career falls apart after he is punished for drunk driving. As part of his sentence, the court orders him to do community service; he must train a basketball team made up of players with disabilities.

Vadh 2

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 3

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta star in this gripping crime thriller sequel, delving into moral dilemmas, prison intrigue, and intense conflicts. Vadh 2 unfolds in a tense Shivpuri prison where Manju, played by Neena Gupta, serving time for a double murder she denies, navigates brutal inmate politics dominated by gangster Keshav, played by Bhuri Bhaiya. Shambhunath Mishra, played by Sanjay Mishra, a retiring guard, forms an unlikely bond with her amid daily oppression. When Keshav vanishes mysteriously, investigator Ateet Singh probes, unearthing secrets, shifting loyalties, and moral grey areas around guilt, justice, and revenge in a slow-burning thriller climax.

Maa Ka Sum 

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: April 3

Mihir Ahuja plays a maths whiz hacking his mother Mona Singh's love life like equations in this charming family drama full of warmth and humour. The film revolves around a unique mother-son relationship, where 19-year-old Agastya, a maths genius, uses his formulas and logic to find the perfect life partner for his single mother. It’s a warm and emotional story filled with love, humour, and heartfelt moments

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run

Streaming Platform: Zee5

Release Date: April 3

Inspired by the popular TV show Bhabiji  Ghar Par Hain, this comedy-drama follows a fun road trip where Tiwari and Vibhuti travel to Uttarakhand with their wives. As expected, the peace doesn’t last very long. Their vacation quickly turns chaotic and hilarious when they run into Shanti and Kranti played by Ravi Kishan and Mukesh Tiwari, two strange and eccentric gangster brothers. What starts as a relaxing trip soon becomes a wild, out-of-control adventure full of comedy and confusion.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Has A Historic Link; Great-Grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor Played Ram First

Bloodhounds Season 2

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 3

This action drama marks the return of Woo Do-hwan as Gun-woo and Lee Sang-yi as Woo-jin. The story picks up from where it left off, with the two finally free from debt and trying to live a peaceful life. But things take a dangerous turn when a new villain, Baek-jeong played by Rain, enters the picture.

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What is 'Maa Ka Sum' about?

A math whiz uses his logic to help his single mother find the perfect partner in this heartwarming family drama.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
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