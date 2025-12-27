‘She Doesn’t Even Know Who He Is’: Orry’s Brutal Comment On Dhruv Rathee Goes Viral

A new digital storm has erupted across social media after popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee’s latest video on celebrity beauty standards triggered sharp criticism, emotional fan reactions and an explosive online exchange with social personality Orry. What began as a discussion on cosmetic procedures and their social impact quickly transformed into a high-profile internet controversy involving Bollywood’s Janhvi Kapoor and some of the industry’s most vocal fan communities.

ALSO READ: Dhruv Rathee Triggers Outrage After Mentioning Deepika Padukone In Skin Lightening Video

Orry’s Viral Response Sparks The Fire

Orry cooked Dhruv Rathee on Instagram, defended Jahnvi Kapoor and called him an Anti-National🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/lnOfiVJ0gy — Diksha Kandpal🇮🇳 (@DikshaKandpal8) December 26, 2025

The debate ignited after Rathee released his video titled “The Fake Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities” on 25 December 2025. While the content explored cosmetic procedures and their cultural influence, the thumbnail showing Janhvi Kapoor’s alleged before-and-after images became the lightning rod for criticism. Fans accused Rathee of singling out the actress, especially following her recent social media post about the Bangladesh mob-lynching incident.

Janhvi’s close friend Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, then entered the conversation, and his reaction set the internet ablaze.

Commenting publicly, Orry wrote: “She probably doesn’t even know who he is.”

He followed this with another scathing remark: “I myself only know him as that anti nationalist who complains about not getting papped at train station despite having followers.”

Screenshots of his comments spread rapidly, fuelling fresh waves of debate and drawing millions of eyeballs to the controversy.

Dhruv Rathee Pushes Back Against Accusations

It's called A/B testing..



Youtube automatically selects the best performing thumbnail. https://t.co/3WiLg6HUej pic.twitter.com/nwQ9DeOdyL — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) December 26, 2025

As criticism mounted, Rathee took to X (formerly Twitter) to deny that he had personally targeted the actress. In his statement, he wrote:

“Let’s ignore the fact that it takes days to make a video like that. Let’s also ignore the fact that I myself made a video in support of Dipu Chandra Das. The funny thing is where did I even ‘attack’ Jahnvi specifically in that video? Nowhere.”

When questioned about why the thumbnail had been switched from Tiger Shroff to Janhvi Kapoor, Rathee responded:

“It's called A/B testing.. Youtube automatically selects the best performing thumbnail.”

So far, Janhvi Kapoor herself has remained silent on the matter.

Earlier Claims Add Fuel To The Fire

This is a DOCTORED video



Deepika Padukone's photos were added over my original edit. I did not target any actress specifically in my video.



I have no idea why someone will choose to attack Deepika like this. Must be a dirty PR tactic of some competitor actress. https://t.co/YYoTntNWDU — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) December 26, 2025

The controversy deepened further as fans of Deepika Padukone resurfaced older accusations, claiming Rathee had spoken about her allegedly undergoing skin lightening treatment. Rathee later clarified regarding that issue:

“It is an edited video. Deepika Padukone’s images were added on my original edit. I have not targeted any actress in my video. I don’t understand why anyone would attack Deepika like this. This could be a dirty PR strategy by a competing actress.”

Rathee’s History With Online Storms

It takes 1 YouTube video to destroy a ₹300 crore propaganda film



And I guarantee you that the MELTDOWN after this video will be so bad. They’re not ready for this. Releasing tonight ;) — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) December 20, 2025

Public disputes are hardly new for Dhruv Rathee. Just days earlier, his video on the film Dhurandhar made headlines after he tweeted:

“It takes 1 YouTube video to destroy a ₹300 crore propaganda film And I guarantee you that the MELTDOWN after this video will be so bad. They’re not ready for this. Releasing tonight ;)”

The video later received a sharply divided response, continuing his pattern of polarising digital discourse.