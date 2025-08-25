ONE Midtown Club: Where Delhi’s Luxury Living Finds Its True Heart

For years, luxury living in Delhi has meant looking beyond its borders — to Gurgaon, Noida, and the far edges of NCR. But now, there’s a change in the air. In West Delhi, a new kind of residential experience has quietly redefined what it means to live well in the capital.

That address is ONE Midtown, and at its centre, a jewel unlike any other: The ONE Midtown Club.

A Resident-Only Experience in the Heart of Delhi

When DLF returned to the national capital after nearly a decade, it wasn’t with just another residential project. It was with the intent to create a place that would fuse the grandeur of global design with the intimacy of Delhi’s community living.

Built in partnership with GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, the luxury condominium launched in 2022 and instantly set a benchmark. But the real story began when it unveiled its private, residents-only clubhouse — a space that is rewriting the rules of urban lifestyle.

Until now, such resort-style, hospitality-led living was found only on the city’s fringes. The ONE Midtown Club has brought it right into the heart of West Delhi and permanently changed the landscape.

Quiet Luxury Amid Lush Greenery

Set alongside 128 acres of verdant parkland, ONE Midtown rises gracefully in four interconnected 39-storey towers, home to 913 residences ranging from elegant two-bedroom layouts to expansive four-bedroom homes.

It is here, among leafy vistas and the pulse of one of Delhi’s most culturally rich neighbourhoods, that The ONE Midtown Club comes alive.

This is more than an amenity. This is the soul of the community.

Designed by internationally acclaimed Smallwood SRSS (the visionaries behind icons like the Hilton and Four Seasons), the clubhouse spans 21,200 sq ft indoors and 12,000 sq ft outdoors. Every detail is crafted not just to impress, but to blend seamlessly into residents’ daily lives — bringing together the warmth of neighbourhood living with the sophistication of world-class hospitality.

The Club Life, Redefined

From your first coffee to your nightcap, the Club feels like a private extension of home:

Fine Dining Restaurant – A 34-seater gourmet destination serving Indian and Oriental fare, with a live kitchen for an immersive experience.

The Bar – An elegant yet cosy space with curated wines, whiskies, and signature cocktails — perfect for after-hours camaraderie.

The Café – Comfort food, wood-fired pizzas, and artisanal coffee for casual catch-ups.

Spa & Salon – Two private treatment rooms, a steam room, and expert therapists for indulgent relaxation.

Games Room & Library – Whether it’s a quiet afternoon with a book or a lively round of cards, every mood finds its corner here.

Multipurpose Hall – A 24-seater AV-equipped venue for gatherings that matter.

Podium-Level Living: The New Social Heart

The clubhouse seamlessly flows onto a vibrant podium deck, an elevated green escape that doubles as the community’s wellness and social hub:

Swimming Pool Complex – Over 12,000 sq ft of aquatic indulgence, with five distinct pools, from an infinity pool to a kids’ splash zone, plus cabanas, a juice bar, and even a poolside tree garden.

Fitness Centre – At 3,625 sq ft, one of Delhi’s largest residential gyms, fully equipped with Life Fitness machines and personal trainers.

Kids’ Play Area – A colourful, safe haven for the youngest residents.

Convenience Store – Stocked with essentials, ensuring everyday needs are just an elevator ride away.

Thoughtful Design, Global Precision

Crafted by DP Architects, Singapore — whose portfolio includes the Dubai Mall — and executed by India’s most trusted construction experts, ONE Midtown marries design elegance with engineering excellence:

High-speed elevators (4 m/sec) for swift vertical travel.

Dedicated service elevators for enhanced privacy.

A 5-tier security system for peace of mind.

Direct, all-weather connectivity from each tower to the Club.

An Everyday Life Worth Celebrating

This is not opulence for the sake of it. At ONE Midtown, luxury is woven into the texture of daily living — a sunset swim against a backdrop of greens, a birthday celebrated in the multipurpose hall, or a glass of wine on the terrace as the city hums quietly below.

In a capital where space feels scarce and connection elusive, ONE Midtown offers both: room to live, and a community to belong to.

It’s where modern hospitality meets the enduring warmth of Delhi’s neighbourhood spirit.

The ONE Midtown Club is not just a facility. It’s the pulse of a community, a place where urban living feels both aspirational and deeply personal.

By bringing world-class club life back to the heart of Delhi, it marks more than a milestone for luxury real estate — it marks a homecoming.