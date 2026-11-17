Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thai YouTuber harassed by auto driver during Udaipur livestream.

Driver repeatedly asked for a "lip kiss".

Udaipur Police arrested driver after video went viral.

Police confirmed arrest, registered case, shared driver's apology.

A Thai YouTiber travelling through India had an uncomfortable experience in Rajasthan's Udaipur after an auto-rickshaw driver harassed her. The man frequently asked for a "lip kiss" while she was livestreaming. Despite her clear refusals, he continued makes advances, leaving her visibly uncomfortable. She captured the entire interaction on her mobile phone and later shared the footage on Instagram. Following the video's circulation on social media, Udaipur Police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

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Thai YouTuber Records Harassment During Udaipur Livestream

According to reports, the incident took place on November 13, when the woman visited a cultural programme at a municipal fair organised at Town Hall in Udaipur. She was filming and livestreaming the event when the auto-rickshaw driver approached her.

A Thai YouTuber was harassed during a livestream in Udaipur, where a man demanded a lip kiss instead of a selfie. This is disgusting. No woman should have to face such harassment while travelling in India. https://t.co/jsxknrVlBu — Sarcastic. (@Sarcaztick) November 15, 2026

The video shows the man intially asking her to pose for a photograph, a request she accepts. However, the interaction soon takes an uncomfortable turn when he asks her for a "lip kiss". Visibly taken aback, the woman responds with "Eww," but the driver continues pressing her despite her repeated refusals.

The woman reportedly posted the footage on her Instagram account on November 14, along with a message highlighting her experience. The video subsequently gained attention across social media platforms, prompting the police to intervene.

According to IANS, the woman had hired the driver's auto-rickshaw to visit different places in Udaipur. He had reportedly been taking her around the city for two consecutive days as she travelled through India.

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Udaipur Police Arrest Accused, Shares Apology Video

Taking cognisance of the incident, Surajpol Police arrested the accused following the video's circulation online. Station House Officer (SHO) Kamlendra Singh identified him as Aftab, also known as Gabru, son of Abrar Khan. He is a resident of Maharaj Ka Akhada in Sector 11, Udaipur, and works as an auto-rickshaw driver.

The Udaipur Police also issued statements on their official social media account, confirming the arrest and registration of a case at Surajpol police station.

In one of its posts, the police wrote, "Prompt action has been taken in a case of molestation involving a foreign woman, with the accused arrested and a case registered at Surajpol police station. Further action in the case is underway as per procedure. Strict legal action will be taken against those who compromise."

विदेशी महिला के साथ छेड़छाड़ के मामले में त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर थाना सूरजपोल पर प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया है। प्रकरण में नियमानुसार कार्रवाई जारी है। पर्यटकों की सुरक्षा, सम्मान एवं गरिमा से खिलवाड़ करने वालों के विरुद्ध सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। https://t.co/qzgueUoNJo — Udaipur Police (@UdaipurPolice) November 16, 2026

In another statement, the police reiterated their commitment to tourist safety, saying, "The accused was arrested following swift action in a case of harassment of a foreign woman. The Udaipur Police have made it clear that strict legal action will be taken against anyone who compromises the safety, respect and dignity of tourists."

विदेशी महिला के साथ छेड़छाड़ के मामले में त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार। उदयपुर पुलिस का स्पष्ट संदेश है कि पर्यटकों की सुरक्षा, सम्मान एवं गरिमा से खिलवाड़ करने वालों के विरुद्ध सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। #UdaipurPolice https://t.co/zqNuSOFmnj — Udaipur Police (@UdaipurPolice) November 16, 2026

The police also shared a video of the arrested man, in which he appeared to express regret over his actions. Admitting his mistake, he said, "Maine jo ye galti kari, jispar Thana Surajpol ne mujhpar mukadma darj karke mujhe pakad liya, iske liye mai bahut sharminda hoon."

He was also seen holding his ears while apologising and acknowledging the need to respect women and visitors from other countries. He said, "Bahar se aaye hue mehmano aur mahilao ki ijjat karni chahiye. Ab mujhse ye galti nahi hogi."

The police confirmed that further legal proceedings in the case are underway and warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found compromising the safety and dignity of tourists.