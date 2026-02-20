Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
O’Romeo ‘Wins Over’ Hrithik Roshan; Shahid Kapoor’s Film Earns Rs 47.93 Crore

Vishal Bhardwaj’s action-romance O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, has grossed Rs 47.93 crore against its reported budget of Rs 125-150 crore.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo was released on February 13, strategically timed around Valentine’s Day. The action romance, which Bhardwaj says he is “proud of for its violence and love story”, has so far minted just Rs 47.93 crore at the Indian box office. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 125-150 crore. Now, it has earned praise from Hrithik Roshan, who said that the film has “won him over”. 

Hrithik Roshan Reviews O’Romeo

“The quirkiness of O’Romeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. Shahid Kapoor, you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres, guys. Also, that running in circles action was brilliant,” wrote the 52-year-old actor on X (formerly Twitter). 

O’Romeo Box Office Collection

O’Romeo opened with Rs 8.5 crore on February 13, followed by a jump on Day 2, earning Rs 12.65 crore. However, collections dipped sharply on Day 3, bringing in just Rs 9 crore. As weekdays set in, the numbers saw a further decline, and managed to earn just Rs 4.85 crore on its first Monday. Tuesday showed a slight improvement at Rs 5.35 crore, but earnings dropped again on Wednesday and Thursday, collecting Rs 3.65 crore and Rs 3.1 crore respectively. This took the first-week total to Rs 47.1 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film’s cumulative collection currently stands at Rs 47.93 crore, with today’s figures expected to be updated around 10 pm. The movie has now become Shahid Kapoor’s seventh highest-grossing film and Triptii Dimri’s third biggest box-office success.

The film has become Shahid Kapoor’s seventh highest-grossing film and Triptii Dimri’s third highest grosser. 

‘Proud Of Violence I Created’: Vishal Bhardwaj On O’Romeo

Speaking after the film’s release, Vishal Bhardwaj expressed strong confidence in his project. “I think this is going to be my most successful film. I am so proud of this film and am not ashamed of anything. I am proud of the violence and the love story I have created in this film," Vishal Bhardwaj said after the release of the film. 

Earlier, he shared a long note on Instagram thanking his team and explaining the need to make the film that has equal parts love and violence. 

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Hrithik Roshan Shahid Kapoor Triptii Dimri O Romeo
