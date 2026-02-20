O’Romeo ‘Wins Over’ Hrithik Roshan; Shahid Kapoor’s Film Earns Rs 47.93 Crore

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo was released on February 13, strategically timed around Valentine’s Day. The action romance, which Bhardwaj says he is “proud of for its violence and love story”, has so far minted just Rs 47.93 crore at the Indian box office. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 125-150 crore. Now, it has earned praise from Hrithik Roshan, who said that the film has “won him over”.

Hrithik Roshan Reviews O’Romeo

“The quirkiness of O’Romeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. Shahid Kapoor, you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres, guys. Also, that running in circles action was brilliant,” wrote the 52-year-old actor on X (formerly Twitter).

O’Romeo Box Office Collection

O’Romeo opened with Rs 8.5 crore on February 13, followed by a jump on Day 2, earning Rs 12.65 crore. However, collections dipped sharply on Day 3, bringing in just Rs 9 crore. As weekdays set in, the numbers saw a further decline, and managed to earn just Rs 4.85 crore on its first Monday. Tuesday showed a slight improvement at Rs 5.35 crore, but earnings dropped again on Wednesday and Thursday, collecting Rs 3.65 crore and Rs 3.1 crore respectively. This took the first-week total to Rs 47.1 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film’s cumulative collection currently stands at Rs 47.93 crore, with today’s figures expected to be updated around 10 pm. The movie has now become Shahid Kapoor’s seventh highest-grossing film and Triptii Dimri’s third biggest box-office success.

‘Proud Of Violence I Created’: Vishal Bhardwaj On O’Romeo

Speaking after the film’s release, Vishal Bhardwaj expressed strong confidence in his project. “I think this is going to be my most successful film. I am so proud of this film and am not ashamed of anything. I am proud of the violence and the love story I have created in this film," Vishal Bhardwaj said after the release of the film.

Earlier, he shared a long note on Instagram thanking his team and explaining the need to make the film that has equal parts love and violence.