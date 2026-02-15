Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







O’Romeo Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s film O’Romeo released on February 13, coinciding with Hug Day. The film opened with Rs 8.5 crore on Day 1. However, collections saw a strong jump on Valentine’s Day, with earnings rising by nearly 50 per cent, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

On its opening day, O’Romeo failed to meet expectations and managed to stay in the single-digit range, earning around Rs 8 crore at the box office. On Valentine’s Day, the film collected Rs 12.65 crore. On Sunday, which is also Maha Shivratri, the film has earned Rs 0.57 crore at the box office so far. Overall, O’Romeo has minted Rs 21.72 crore so far. The final figures for the day are expected after 10 pm.

O’Romeo Cast Salary

Reports suggest there is a gap between Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s remuneration for O’Romeo. Shahid is reportedly the highest-paid actor in the film, charging Rs 45 crore, while Triptii is said to have received Rs 6 crore for her role.

Actor Avinash Tiwary, who plays the villain, reportedly charged Rs 7 crore. Director Vishal Bhardwaj revealed in an interview that Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia did not take any fee for their roles. He shared that Tamannaah shot for 12 days, and Vikrant wrapped his portions in 8-9 days.

The two actors reportedly agreed to work without payment due to the depth of their characters and their close bond with Bhardwaj. Disha Patani is said to have received Rs 2 crore for playing Julie, and Nana Patekar reportedly charged Rs 4 crore for the film.



O’Romeo marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon.

On Valentine’s Day, Shahid Kapoor shared stills from the film to wish fans on the day of love. “Here’s to love in all its forms. Happy Valentine’s Day. WORLD OF OROMEO is in theatres. See you in the cinemas,” he wrote on Instagram.