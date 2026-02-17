Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo Drops 62.45% After Valentine’s Day Boost, Earns Rs 34.9 Cr

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s O’Romeo was released during Valentine’s week to capitalise on the Valentine’s Day rush, paired with the weekend boost. Although the film did see a spike in collections on Valentine’s Day, that is February 14, it has since started slowing down. On its first Monday, O’Romeo earned just Rs 4.75 crore, which marked a 47.22 per cent dip compared to Sunday.

O’Romeo Box Office Collection

The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial opened on February 13 with Rs 8.5 crore. Collections climbed on Day 2 (Valentine’s Day), with the film minting Rs 12.65 crore. On Sunday, despite Maha Shivratri and India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Group A match affecting footfalls in some regions, it managed to stay close to Rs 9 crore. However, Monday saw a sharp dip, taking the film’s nett India total to Rs 34.9 crore so far.

While O’Romeo hasn’t entered the list of Shahid Kapoor’s highest-grossing Hindi films, it has performed relatively better in Triptii Dimri’s list of films. It currently stands as her fourth-highest-grossing release.

O’Romeo Occupancy, Budget

Talking about O’Romeo’s theatre occupancy, the film recorded 7.12 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, 11.92 per cent in the afternoon shows, and 11.53 per cent in the evening shows. Night shows on Monday saw the highest footfall - 15.89 per cent. With this, the film’s overall occupancy stands at 11.62 per cent on Monday.

O’Romeo is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 130 crore. However, even after four days of its release, the film has not been able to recover even half of its budget. This has raised concerns for the film’s performance. If the film fails to pick up pace during the weekdays, it could struggle to enter the safe zone at the box office.

O’Romeo

This film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is inspired by a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Apart from Shahid and Triptii Dimri, O Romeo also stars Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar, among many others.