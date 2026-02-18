O'Romeo has not received the expected critical appreciation and box office performance. Its collections saw a significant drop after Valentine's Day.
O’Romeo Box Office Collection Picks Up on Day 5, Enters Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films
O’Romeo saw a sharp drop at the box office after its Valentine’s Day surge. The film has so far minted Rs 40.35 crore, making it one of Shahid Kapoor’s highest-grossing films of all time.
Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial O’Romeo, featuring a star-studded cast including Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, was among the most-awaited releases of the year. However, the gangster drama has not received the kind of critical appreciation many expected, and it has not managed to perform well at the box office either.
The film hit theatres on February 13, just a day before Valentine’s Day. Though it managed to fare better at the box office on Valentine’s Day, it saw a drop on Sunday due to Maha Shivratri and the nail-biting India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match. The film’s collections further dipped on Monday, registering a 62.45 per cent drop in earnings after Valentine’s Day.
O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 5 (Tuesday)
Shahid Kapoor’s action thriller Deva, released last year, failed to make a strong impact at the box office. Expectations were high that from O’Romeo, and the film started on a positive note too. It opened with Rs 8.5 crore, followed by a solid jump on Day 2 with Rs 12.65 crore. However, the film’s earnings dropped sharply on Day 3, as it collected only Rs 9 crore.
As the weekdays began, the film took another hit and managed to earn just Rs 4.75 crore on its first Monday. On Tuesday, however, collections saw a slight rise.
According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, O’Romeo earned Rs 5.1 crore on Day 5. With this, the film’s five-day total collection now stands at Rs 40.35 crore.
Following this, O’Romeo entered Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 highest-grossing films. The film has also surpassed the lifetime collections of Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, which minted Rs 36.37 crore at the box office and Badmaash Company, which did a revenue of Rs 34.98 crore.
For Triptii Dimri,
O Romeo Worldwide Box Office Collection
The makers, Nadiadwala Grandsons, shared the film’s four-day domestic and worldwide box office figures on their official X (formerly Twitter) account. As per the post, O Romeo has earned Rs 61.3 crore worldwide so far.
The film’s total India collection stood at Rs 46.75 crore, and overseas earnings contributed Rs 15 crore. The makers thanked viewers for their support. “Grateful for the steady love and support from audiences everywhere! The journey of O'Romeo continues in cinemas,” Nadiadwala Grandson wrote in the caption.
All About O’Romeo
Apart from Shahid Kapoor, O Romeo features Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Nana Patekar, among others. The film has been produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
The story is based on a chapter from writer Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, and follows the thrilling journey of gangster Hussain Ustara, played by Shahid Kapoor.
