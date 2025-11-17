Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘Easy Target’: Nora Fatehi Slams Reports Linking Her To Dawood Ibrahim's Drug Rave Parties

‘Easy Target’: Nora Fatehi Slams Reports Linking Her To Dawood Ibrahim's Drug Rave Parties

Nora Fatehi has vehemently denied involvement in drug-fueled rave parties linked to a detained trafficker and Dawood Ibrahim's nephew.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Nora Fatehi has firmly refuted reports linking her to drug-fuelled rave parties allegedly organised by a detained Mumbai drug trafficker and reportedly attended by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor slammed the rumours as “lies” and called herself an “easy target,” making it clear that she has no connection whatsoever to the controversy.

Nora Fatehi Slams ‘Baseless’ Reports

On Sunday, Nora shared a detailed note on her Instagram Stories, stressing that she does not attend parties and leads a work-centric lifestyle.

“I don't go to parties... I’m constantly on flights... I'm a workaholic, I don't have a personal life... I don't associate myself with people like that. And on my off days I'm at home, on a beach in Dubai, or with my high school friends! I spend my entire days and nights working on my dreams and goals!”

She urged fans and the public not to believe the circulating claims, adding, “Don’t believe anything you read! It seems like my name is an easy target! But I won't allow it to happen this time! It happened once before, you guys tried to destroy me with LIES, and it didn’t work. I watched silently as everyone tried their best to slander my name, smear my reputation, and use me as clickbait!”

Actor Warns Against Misusing Her Name and Image

Nora concluded her statement with a firm warning:“Please refrain from using my name and image on situations that have absolutely NOTHING to do with me! This will come with a heavy, heavy price!”

What Sparked the Controversy?

Nora’s reaction comes after media reports claimed that she, Shraddha Kapoor, and several other Bollywood celebrities allegedly attended rave parties organised by Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a detained drug trafficker. Shaikh reportedly told Mumbai Police that he hosted these parties for Bollywood and fashion industry personalities, and that Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew, Alishah Parkar, was also present at some of them.

Shaikh was deported from Dubai last month and is currently in the custody of the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC). Officials from the ANC have not ruled out questioning the celebrities whose names surfaced during Shaikh’s interrogation.

 

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nora Fatehi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Sheikh Hasina’s Son Warns Of Violence As Bangladesh Awaits Verdict; Says She’s ‘Safe In India’
Sheikh Hasina’s Son Warns Of Violence As Bangladesh Awaits Verdict; Says She’s ‘Safe In India’
India
NIA Probe Reveals Red Fort Blast Was Suicide Bombing Using 'Vehicle-Borne IED'
NIA Probe Reveals Red Fort Blast Was Suicide Bombing Using 'Vehicle-Borne IED'
Election 2025
Marathon Meetings In NDA Camp For Bihar Govt Formation; Shah, Nadda Meet Modi, Allies Line Up In Delhi
Marathon Meetings In NDA Camp For Bihar Govt Formation; Shah, Nadda Meet Modi, Allies Line Up In Delhi
India
CDS Gen Chauhan Slams Indian Defence Firms For Delays, Overpricing: Full List Inside
CDS Gen Chauhan Slams Indian Defence Firms For Delays, Overpricing: Full List Inside
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: BJP targets Lalu family as Rohini Acharya’s allegations deepen political turmoil in Bihar
Bihar Elections: Bihar Women’s Commission reacts to Rohini Acharya’s allegations amid family dispute
Bihar Elections 2025: Rohini Acharya alleges humiliation at home; family dispute sparks political uproar
Delhi Car Blast: Female suspect Dr. Pooja Sharma detained from Anantnag for questioning in probe
Delhi Car Blast: Investigators recover three 9mm cartridges from the blast site, which are reportedly available only to security forces.
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget