‘Easy Target’: Nora Fatehi Slams Reports Linking Her To Dawood Ibrahim's Drug Rave Parties

Actor Nora Fatehi has firmly refuted reports linking her to drug-fuelled rave parties allegedly organised by a detained Mumbai drug trafficker and reportedly attended by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor slammed the rumours as “lies” and called herself an “easy target,” making it clear that she has no connection whatsoever to the controversy.

Nora Fatehi Slams ‘Baseless’ Reports

On Sunday, Nora shared a detailed note on her Instagram Stories, stressing that she does not attend parties and leads a work-centric lifestyle.

“I don't go to parties... I’m constantly on flights... I'm a workaholic, I don't have a personal life... I don't associate myself with people like that. And on my off days I'm at home, on a beach in Dubai, or with my high school friends! I spend my entire days and nights working on my dreams and goals!”

She urged fans and the public not to believe the circulating claims, adding, “Don’t believe anything you read! It seems like my name is an easy target! But I won't allow it to happen this time! It happened once before, you guys tried to destroy me with LIES, and it didn’t work. I watched silently as everyone tried their best to slander my name, smear my reputation, and use me as clickbait!”

Actor Warns Against Misusing Her Name and Image

Nora concluded her statement with a firm warning:“Please refrain from using my name and image on situations that have absolutely NOTHING to do with me! This will come with a heavy, heavy price!”

What Sparked the Controversy?

Nora’s reaction comes after media reports claimed that she, Shraddha Kapoor, and several other Bollywood celebrities allegedly attended rave parties organised by Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a detained drug trafficker. Shaikh reportedly told Mumbai Police that he hosted these parties for Bollywood and fashion industry personalities, and that Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew, Alishah Parkar, was also present at some of them.

Shaikh was deported from Dubai last month and is currently in the custody of the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC). Officials from the ANC have not ruled out questioning the celebrities whose names surfaced during Shaikh’s interrogation.