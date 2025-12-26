‘Noise Was Louder Than Honesty’: Amaal Mallik On Why His Mystery Girl Walked Away

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has finally addressed the emotional confession he made on Bigg Boss 19, weeks after the reality show wrapped up. While his revelation about harbouring feelings for a “mystery girl” intrigued viewers during the show, Amaal has now clarified that the story did not end the way he had hoped.

Amaal Mallik breaks silence on ‘mystery girl’ after Bigg Boss 19

During his stint on Bigg Boss 19, Amaal had admitted that he had feelings for a woman who was unaware of his emotions at the time. The confession, made on national television, sparked widespread speculation about his personal life. Now, speaking after the show, Amaal has confirmed that he is single and that the relationship never materialised.

He also made it clear that he does not blame the show or its makers, but believes the real damage happened outside the house, where narratives took over and assumptions were made.

‘I am single still,’ says Amaal Mallik

In a conversation with Faridoon Shahryar, Amaal spoke candidly about his current relationship status and the emotional fallout of the show.

“I am single still. It did not work out the way I thought it would. Show ki wajah se woh ek cheez to life mein hat gayi. Yaani nahi hui mukammal wo baat aur ye do din Pehle hi ek understanding hai mujhe. (Because of the show, one thing in my life didn’t work out. It didn’t reach completion, and I only came to this understanding a couple of days ago).”

While he acknowledged receiving immense love and professional success from Bigg Boss 19, Amaal admitted that “a lot went wrong” when it came to how his emotions were interpreted. He also revealed that he has written something to reflect on what led to the situation falling apart.

‘Friendship became shipping’: Amaal on public perception

Reflecting on his journey inside the house, Amaal said that much of what unfolded outside was beyond his control.

“Sadly, some things were beyond my knowledge and how things were portrayed about me, my image and my journey. No regrets from the show or its makers but an entire audience made friendship into shipping, respect into dating, and even a smile of mine into a headline about someone being my secret girlfriend. There was no secret girlfriend, there was never a hidden relationship. What there was, was just a conversation jo mere dil se shuru hui. I didn’t care that I was professing my love in front of the whole country. And who I wanted to hear it, she heard it. But if you are looking for drama, there is none. If you’re looking for names, there won’t be any. And if you are looking for blame, it doesn’t belong to any one person, but a system outside the house where noise is louder than honesty.”

Why Amaal refuses to name the woman

Amaal stressed that he has no intention of naming the woman or dragging her into public scrutiny, explaining that she does not belong to the film industry and was unprepared for the attention.

“What I didn’t realize then was that reality gets re-written when cameras, edits and people’s imaginations come together. It was a connection that grew quietly when the world was busy shouting narratives, connecting me to housemates, industry names. I would like to hand it to people inside as well, who played their games well. To throw dirt on my name, sometimes journey, my love story, my intent, my legacy. I didn’t ever say anything on the show to tease the audience to get some attention,” said Amaal.

‘There’s something I have already lost,’ Amaal reflects

Speaking emotionally about the woman, Amaal revealed that he had known her for 13 years and that they had been friends long before his reality show appearance.

“Me and the special human being who I went out for dinner with the night before I came into this house, isn’t in my life today.”

He went on to explain why she chose to step away.

“Somewhere outside all of this chaos was a girl who didn’t belong to my world, my industry, my space. Someone who didn’t grow up learning how to survive gossip, speculation or public imagination. She didn’t understand why strangers were deciding her place in my life, and didn’t know how to fight stories that weren’t even hers. And sadly, people around her and herself believed what they saw, what was written, heard and felt walking away was safer. So when people ask me today about the mystery girl, I smile not because there’s something to hide, but because there’s something I have already lost.”

Amaal Mallik urges fans to end speculation

Concluding the conversation, Amaal admitted that he has never been lucky in love and urged people to put an end to rumours linking him romantically with his Bigg Boss 19 housemates. He maintained that while the show gave him immense visibility, it also came at a deeply personal cost.