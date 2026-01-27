Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







It looks like the Internet has a meltdown over a surprise acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey - an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic. The first look, dropped during the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, left viewers stunned when rapper Travis Scott appeared on screen.

In the teaser, Scott is seen standing on top of a table and addressing a gathering of soldiers. The teaser also includes Tom Holland’s Telemachus and Jon Bernthal’s Menelaus, as reported by Variety.

“A war, a man, a trick - a trick to break the walls of Troy,” he declares, as the teaser cuts to sweeping visuals of the Trojan War. “It’s burning, screaming to the ground,” he added.

While this is Scott’s first time acting for Nolan, it isn’t their first collaboration. The rapper previously worked with the director by creating the hit track The Plan for the 2020 film Tenet.

‘No Way This Is Real’: Social Media Reacts To Scott’s Appearance

Reacting to the new teaser featuring the 10-time Grammy nominee, one individual wrote, “No way this is actually real. No way Travis Scott will be in Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’.”

“Nolan being a Travis Scott fan makes so much sense,” said another.

A third wrote, “So Travis Scott really dropped WWE for Chris Nolan’s The Odyssey?”

“I know for sure Travis Scott is gonna be blasting Fein on Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey,” a fourth commented.

A fifth shared, “Yes, Travis Scott is in The Odyssey film and has a speaking role….”

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Based on Homer’s legendary Greek poem, the movie follows Matt Damon as the hero Odysseus. The story tracks his long, treacherous journey home following the Trojan War. Earlier trailers have teased massive shipwrecks, a legendary Trojan Horse sequence, and Odysseus navigating dangerous caves inhabited by giant creatures.

Christopher Nolan has assembled one of the most impressive ensembles of his career for the $250 million production, with Anne Hathaway playing Penelope alongside a powerhouse supporting cast that includes Zendaya, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron and Mia Goth.

Written, directed, and produced by Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas, The Odyssey is one of the most anticipated films of the decade. Following the massive success of Oppenheimer, fans won't have to wait much longer to see this mythic adventure. The film is scheduled to hit theatres and IMAX screens worldwide on July 17.