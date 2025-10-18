Nitesh Tiwari Explores Mumbai’s Dark Reality In His Bold New Film 'Dongari To Mumbra'

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, known for his impactful storytelling and soulful music, is once again making waves with his upcoming tele web film “Dongari to Mumbra.” After delivering several memorable musical and cinematic works, Tiwari now steps into a bold new zone — unveiling a raw, intense, and thought-provoking narrative that delves into the hidden realities of Mumbai’s underworld.

A Gritty Tale From the Heart of Mumbai

Presented by S Sameer Films Production and Big Concern Films, “Dongari to Mumbra” is produced by Sayyed Sameer Husain and Saud A. Chandle, with Sultan Mufrid serving as Co-Producer.

Speaking exclusively about the project, Director Nitesh Tiwari shared, “This story is not fiction — it’s inspired by what actually happens in the underbelly of Mumbai. I’ve seen how drugs destroy potential and turn dreams into dust. ‘Dongari to Mumbra’ is my attempt to show the truth behind the glitter of the city.”

The film has been shot extensively across Dongari, Mumbra, Charni Road, Library, and Mumbai Central — capturing the authentic pulse of Mumbai’s street life through a gritty, realistic lens rarely explored in OTT cinema.

A Mirror to Society

Producer Sayyed Sameer Husain added, “We wanted this film to be more than entertainment. It’s a mirror to society and a wake-up call for the youth.”

With a powerful storyline, hard-hitting performances, and Nitesh Tiwari’s signature directorial depth, “Dongari to Mumbra” is set to premiere soon on a leading OTT platform. The film promises to leave a deep emotional and social impact on audiences.

About Director Nitesh Tiwari

Born on 12th June 1994 in Ethelbari, a small town near Siliguri, West Bengal, Nitesh Tiwari is a multi-talented Music Composer, Singer, Writer, and Director in Bollywood. His music has been featured under leading labels such as T-Series, Zee Music Company, Venus Music, Saregama, Ultra Music, and Shemaroo.

Tiwari rose to prominence with his directorial debut film “Machaan”, followed by his creative contribution to “Ek Aasha” — a Kinnar-based film that has earned over 22 national and international awards.

Now, with “Dongari to Mumbra,” Nitesh Tiwari takes a daring leap into realistic storytelling, using cinema as a medium to highlight pressing social issues while showcasing his artistic evolution and courage as a filmmaker.