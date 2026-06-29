Netflix’s IKKA Trailer Out: Sunny Deol Battles Akshaye Khanna In High-Stakes Courtroom Drama

The trailer of IKKA is finally here, and it promises an emotionally charged courtroom drama packed with tension, conflict and difficult choices. Led by Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, the upcoming Netflix film explores what happens when justice, family and morality collide. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the story centres on a celebrated lawyer whose beliefs are pushed to the edge by a life-changing case. With powerful performances, emotional stakes and layered characters, IKKA looks set to deliver a gripping watch when it premieres on July 10.

Ikka Trailer

At the centre of IKKA is Arjun Mehra, played by Sunny Deol, a respected lawyer known for standing firmly by his principles and fighting for justice above all else. The trailer establishes his philosophy with a powerful line: “Hum court mein jeetne ke liye nahi, haq ke liye ladte hain”. However, Arjun’s convictions are shaken when he takes on a high-profile attempted murder case involving Shauryamann Gaur, played by Akshaye Khanna. What begins as a legal battle soon turns deeply personal.

The trailer hints at more than just courtroom arguments. As the case unfolds, Arjun finds himself caught between professional duty and personal consequences. Every decision carries weight, and every move threatens to impact his family and relationships. The film appears to blend legal drama with emotional conflict, giving the courtroom tension added depth.

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Tillotama Shome plays Madhura Banerjee, a sharp public prosecutor determined to pursue justice at all costs. Her path directly collides with Arjun’s, creating intense courtroom confrontations. Meanwhile, Dia Mirza plays Avantika, Arjun’s wife, who struggles to protect her family as the fallout from the case begins affecting their personal lives. The supporting cast also includes Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Sunny Deol On Ikka

Speaking about the film, Sunny Deol said, “IKKA is not just a courtroom drama. It is a story about family, relationships, and the difficult choices life forces you to make. Arjun is a man who believes in doing what is right, but circumstances push him to question everything around him. His pain, his anger, his silence, and his fight for what he believes in are what drew me to this character.”

He also shared why the project holds special importance. Sunny added, “This film is also very special because it marks my first direct-to-streaming release. I’m happy that through Netflix, audiences across India and the world will be able to experience IKKA.”

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Dia And Tillotama Speak

Dia Mirza shared, “Avantika is someone who brings warmth, strength, and stability to those around her, even when life becomes increasingly uncertain. I was drawn to her resilience and the quiet courage with which she navigates the challenges that come her way.” She added that the film offers much more than courtroom drama. Tillotama Shome said, “Madhura is someone who believes deeply in doing the right thing, regardless of the odds. I was drawn to her integrity, resilience and quiet determination.” She described the film as a layered story that constantly challenges its characters.

Akshaye Khanna's Message

Though Akshaye Khanna could not attend the trailer launch, he sent a special voice message for fans and the media. He said, “Kuch mulaqatein stage par nahi ho sakti. Agar ho gayi, to zalzalaa aa sakta hai! Isiliye IKKA aur main ab sirf Netflix ki screen par milenge, 10 July ko. Taiyaar rehna.”

The message has further raised excitement for his much-awaited on-screen return alongside Sunny Deol. With courtroom drama, emotional conflict and powerful performances at its core, IKKA promises a compelling mix of legal tension and personal stakes. Backed by a strong cast and intense storytelling, the film has all the ingredients for an engaging watch when it arrives on Netflix on July 10.