IKKA premieres on Netflix on July 10. This marks Sunny Deol's first direct-to-streaming release.
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Netflix’s IKKA Trailer Out: Sunny Deol Battles Akshaye Khanna In High-Stakes Courtroom Drama
Netflix’s IKKA trailer promises an intense courtroom drama led by Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. Packed with legal battles, emotional conflict and family tension, the film explores justice and difficult choices, setting the stage for a gripping OTT release on July 10.
- Sunny Deol's
- Lawyer Arjun Mehra's principles are tested by a high-profile case.
- Personal stakes rise, film streams on Netflix July 10.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When and where will the film IKKA be released?
What is IKKA about?
It's an emotionally charged courtroom drama. It explores a lawyer's beliefs when justice, family, and morality collide in a challenging case.
Who are the main cast members of IKKA?
Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza, and Tillotama Shome are key cast members. Sunny plays lawyer Arjun Mehra, while Dia is his wife, Avantika.
What makes IKKA a special project for Sunny Deol?
Sunny Deol considers it special due to its themes of family and difficult choices. It is also his first direct-to-streaming release, premiering on Netflix.
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