Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netflix replaced content chief Bela Bajaria with industry veteran Peter Rice.

The move addresses slowing growth and declining viewership performance.

Rice, from Disney and Fox, assumes global content leadership October 26.

Company seeks to strengthen content strategy and improve market position.

Netflix has replaced Bela Bajaria as its chief content officer, bringing in veteran entertainment executive Peter Rice to lead its global content operations. The leadership change comes as the streaming platform faces slower viewership growth, a decline in its share price, and fresh concerns over its performance in the television industry. Bajaria, who helped expand Netflix's unscripted programming and secure major content partnerships, leaves after a period of significant change at the company. Rice, a former senior executive at Disney and 21st Century Fox, will take charge of films, series and live events from October 26.

Netflix Replaces Bela Bajaria With Peter Rice

Netflix has removed Bela Bajaria from her role as chief content officer and appointed Peter Rice as her successor. The change comes amid reports of declining audiences for some returning shows and a slowdown in the company's growth. Bajaria played a key role in expanding Netflix's unscripted entertainment slate and helped secure a deal with TKO Group Holdings that brought WWE's weekly wrestling programme, Raw, to the platform.

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Alicia Reese, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, described the departure as a significant shift. “Losing Bela Bajaria is a big change, but Peter Rice is very well regarded in the industry,” she said by email. “To us, this is a step forward, or at least a shift in direction.” The leadership change follows a reported reduction of around 1,000 jobs, representing approximately 6% of Netflix's workforce. Speaking to Bloomberg News, co-CEO Ted Sarandos acknowledged that the company was not growing as quickly as he wanted.

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Who Is Peter Rice?

Peter Rice is an experienced television and film executive who previously served as chairman of general entertainment at Walt Disney Co. He was also president of 21st Century Fox before the company's entertainment assets were acquired by Disney. Rice will assume his new position on October 26. His responsibilities will span scripted and unscripted programming, films and live events across Netflix's international markets.

Sarandos praised Rice's industry experience in a statement issued on Thursday. “Peter is one of the most effective at-scale operators in the entertainment industry. He understands what makes stories resonate, and he’s spent his career helping talent do the best work of their lives,” he said.

His appointment comes at a time when Netflix is looking to strengthen its relationships with Hollywood talent and improve the performance of its content slate.

Netflix's Viewership And Business Challenges

Netflix has faced several challenges in 2026, according to the supplied report. Bloomberg reported that some of the platform's returning shows attracted smaller audiences in their second seasons. Netflix also recorded a 10-year low in its Emmy performance, while its shares fell by 23% since the beginning of the year.

At the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles last month, Sarandos acknowledged that the company's growth had not met his expectations. Although Netflix has expanded into live sports and podcasts, much of its approximately $20 billion programming budget continues to go towards films, television shows and video games.

Rice's experience managing major entertainment businesses could prove useful as Netflix considers its next phase of growth. The company may also explore future acquisition opportunities, although any potential deals remain uncertain. Netflix was previously outbid by Skydance Corp. in the contest for Warner Bros. Discovery, according to the supplied report.

Peter Rice's appointment marks a significant change in Netflix's content leadership as the company works to address slower growth and shifting audience habits. His experience at Disney and Fox will be put to the test as the streamer looks to strengthen its programming strategy, retain viewers, and maintain its position in an increasingly competitive entertainment market.