Netflix Announces Season 5 Of The Great Indian Kapil Show; Navjot Singh Sidhu Returns

After four seasons of record-breaking laughter and global success, The Great Indian Kapil Show (TGIKS) is set to return for a fifth outing. Netflix has officially announced Season 5, expanding the show’s beloved comedy universe into what is being dubbed the “Mastiverse.”

The upcoming season promises a revitalized energy, spontaneous comedy, and a lineup of guests that continues to bridge the gap between global stardom and Indian households.

A Fulfilling Global Journey

The partnership between Kapil Sharma and Netflix has successfully transitioned Indian sketch comedy to a worldwide audience.

Reflecting on the show's evolution, the TGIKS team shared their excitement regarding the upcoming installment:

“The Great Indian Kapil Show has always been about laughter that brings people together across ages and moments. Over the past four seasons, our association with Netflix has been an incredibly fulfilling journey... With a brand-new season on the way, the TGIKS parivaar is excited to bring back its signature humour, fresh energy and even more unforgettable conversations.”

The Iconic Parivaar Returns

The announcement confirms the return of the show's powerhouse ensemble. A significant highlight for fans remains the continued presence of Navjot Singh Sidhu, who rejoined the permanent guest chair in earlier seasons, sharing the stage with the "laughter queen" Archana Puran Singh.

The Season 5 Core Cast Includes:

Kapil Sharma: The creator and host leading the "Mastiverse."

Sunil Grover: Bringing back his versatile range of characters.

Navjot Singh Sidhu & Archana Puran Singh: The iconic duo on the guest bench.

Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur: The engines of the show's sketch comedy.

Production and Creative Vision

The show continues under the creative direction of Anukalp Goswami, with production led by K9 Films, BeingU Studios, and Sol Production. The creators aim to maintain the "warmth and joy" that has made the show Netflix's first Indian series to trend globally for a month, while introducing fresh segments to keep the format unpredictable.





TGIKS Season 5: Production Snapshot

Role Name Creator Kapil Sharma Director & Creative Producer Anukalp Goswami Producers Akshit Lahoria & Gurjot Singh Co-Producers Kamna Menezes & Fazila Allana Platform Netflix