Netflix Announces Expansion Of Money Heist Universe; Fans Says, 'Wrap It Up'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netflix announces continuation of Money Heist franchise.

New chapter hints at spin-off, not necessarily season six.

This follows the final Money Heist season in 2021.

Precedes the upcoming release of Berlin season two.

The world of Money Heist isn't over yet. Netflix just dropped an official announcement stating that the world of Álex Pina's series will continue. The streaming giant recently shared a one-minute glimpse, hinting at the next chapter of the successful franchise. However, the makers haven't clarified whether Money Heist is returning with season six, a character spin-off or the third season of Berlin. Interestingly, this development comes just a few days ahead of Berlin 2's official release on May 15. For the unversed, the fifth and final season of Money Heist premiered in 2021.

Netflix's Surprise Announcement

The streaming giant left Money Heist fans surprised with a sudden announcement video on YouTube. The video begins with a text that reads, "It all began with money and then became gold and priceless treasures". It was further revealed that "the revolution isn't over yet". The video also suggested that "what comes next in this franchise has already begun".

The revolution isn't over yet. The world of LA CASA DE PAPEL continues... pic.twitter.com/2nxNRrYlkw — Netflix (@netflix) May 9, 2026

In the description to this video, the makers of Money Heist mentioned that "some stories begin with perfect strike; however, this series changed everything". They added, "La casa de papel has never stopped evolving, growing and surprising everyone". Because "the universe includes the first heist for cash to the most artful robbery of the century and an assault that 'put tons of gold from the Bank of Spain on the line".

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Berlin 2 Connection

Berlin 2 serves as a prequel spin-off to Money Heist. The series centers around Andrés de Fonollosa aka Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso. In the second season, Berlin's heist shifts from Paris to Spain to target Duke of Málaga. The series features Michelle Jenner reprising her character as Keila, Tristán Ulloa as Damián.

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Fans Reactions

Netizens have reacted to the announcement both positively and negatively. One user wrote, "we left la casa in 2021 bro, let it go!!" While the other one wrote, "Oh my darling, can we wrap it up? this is not 2020," While the other one wrote, "Netflix really said “the revolution isn’t over yet” and we’re eating La Casa de Papel continuing after everything? My heart wasn’t ready but I’m fully seated. Bella Ciao about to hit different again."It's high time you wrap it up It gets boring from here." "You mean another season will soon be out? What are they going to act again? Or they want to rob another Treasury? Netflix please wrap this One out. Don't bring another one that will spoil this best serie. My suggestion though."

About The Franchise

Álex Pina's Money Heist franchise began in 2017 with its first part airing on Spanish network Antena 3. In the same year, it was later released on Netflix. Following the first season's success, the makers renewed it for a second installment in 2018, third part in 2019, fourth part in 2020, and the fifth part in 2021. This franchise introduced audience to Álvaro Morte as The Professor. Created by Álex Pina, Berlin 2 will premiere on May 15.