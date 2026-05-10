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HomeEntertainmentNetflix Announces Expansion Of Money Heist Universe; Fans Says, 'Wrap It Up'

Netflix Announces Expansion Of Money Heist Universe; Fans Says, 'Wrap It Up'

Netflix surprised fans by renewing the Money Heist universe after five seasons, though with a catch—the original series won't return for Season 6. Instead, the franchise expands with Berlin Season 2.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 10 May 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Netflix announces continuation of Money Heist franchise.
  • New chapter hints at spin-off, not necessarily season six.
  • This follows the final Money Heist season in 2021.
  • Precedes the upcoming release of Berlin season two.

The world of Money Heist isn't over yet. Netflix just dropped an official announcement stating that the world of Álex Pina's series will continue. The streaming giant recently shared a one-minute glimpse, hinting at the next chapter of the successful franchise. However, the makers haven't clarified whether Money Heist is returning with season six, a character spin-off or the third season of Berlin. Interestingly, this development comes just a few days ahead of Berlin 2's official release on May 15. For the unversed, the fifth and final season of Money Heist premiered in 2021.

Netflix's Surprise Announcement

The streaming giant left Money Heist fans surprised with a sudden announcement video on YouTube. The video begins with a text that reads, "It all began with money and then became gold and priceless treasures". It was further revealed that "the revolution isn't over yet". The video also suggested that "what comes next in this franchise has already begun".

In the description to this video, the makers of Money Heist mentioned that "some stories begin with perfect strike; however, this series changed everything". They added, "La casa de papel has never stopped evolving, growing and surprising everyone". Because "the universe includes the first heist for cash to the most artful robbery of the century and an assault that 'put tons of gold from the Bank of Spain on the line".

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 Berlin 2 Connection

Berlin 2 serves as a prequel spin-off to Money Heist. The series centers around Andrés de Fonollosa aka Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso. In the second season, Berlin's heist shifts from Paris to Spain to target Duke of Málaga. The series features Michelle Jenner reprising her character as Keila, Tristán Ulloa as Damián.

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Fans Reactions

Netizens have reacted to the announcement both positively and negatively. One user wrote, "we left la casa in 2021 bro, let it go!!" While the other one wrote, "Oh my darling, can we wrap it up? this is not 2020," While the other one wrote, "Netflix really said “the revolution isn’t over yet” and we’re eating  La Casa de Papel continuing after everything? My heart wasn’t ready but I’m fully seated. Bella Ciao about to hit different again."It's high time you wrap it up It gets boring from here." "You mean another season will soon be out? What are they going to act again? Or they want to rob another Treasury? Netflix please wrap this One out. Don't bring another one that will spoil this best serie. My suggestion though."

 About The Franchise

Álex Pina's Money Heist franchise began in 2017 with its first part airing on Spanish network Antena 3. In the same year, it was later released on Netflix. Following the first season's success, the makers renewed it for a second installment in 2018, third part in 2019, fourth part in 2020, and the fifth part in 2021. This franchise introduced audience to Álvaro Morte as The Professor. Created by Álex Pina, Berlin 2 will premiere on May 15.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Money Heist returning with a new season?

Netflix has announced the world of Money Heist will continue, but it's unclear if it's a season six, a character spin-off, or Berlin season three.

When did the last season of Money Heist premiere?

The fifth and final season of Money Heist premiered in 2021.

What is Berlin 2?

Berlin 2 is a prequel spin-off series focused on the character of Berlin, set to premiere on May 15.

How has the Money Heist franchise evolved?

The franchise began in 2017 with a heist for cash and has evolved to include more artful robberies, like the one involving gold from the Bank of Spain.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
La Casa De Papel Netflix Money Heist Universe Expansion Berlin Season 2 Álex Pina Pedro Alonso
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