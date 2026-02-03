Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment‘You Don’t Look Like Hindi Film Heroine’: Why Neena Gupta Told Masaba To Stay Away From Bollywood

Neena Gupta is busy promoting her upcoming crime-thriller Vadh 2, which is set to hit theatres on February 6.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta, in an interview, revealed that she once advised her and former cricketer Viv Richards' daughter Masaba Gupta to stay away from Bollywood. Gupta told her daughter that she did not fit the conventional image of a Hindi film heroine prevalent at the time.

‘You Don’t Look Like Hindi Film Heroine’

In an interview with news agency ANI, Neena Gupta revealed that Masaba’s interest in acting was not entirely self-driven and was influenced by people around her. 

“It was not her decision. It just happened. Circumstances were like that… I told her, look, your face is like this, your body is like this. You won’t get the heroine of a Hindi film because you don’t look like that. It’s a fact. You don’t look like the heroine of a Hindi film of that time,” she told ANI. 

Following this, Masaba pursued a career in fashion design, where she went on to establish herself as one of the industry’s leading names. However, she did not abandon her childhood dream of acting and eventually made her acting debut in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which was inspired by her life.

Recalling her daughter’s debut, Neena Gupta admitted she was overwhelmed by Masaba’s performance on set. “I cried when I saw her work. She is such a good actor. She’s very natural. I was shocked. She was like a pro,” Neena said on Masaba’s acting talent.

Watch The Interview Below:

Masaba later appeared in Amazon Prime Video’s film Modern Love: Mumbai and was also seen in a special dance number in Kesari Chapter 2 last year. Masaba Gupta welcomed her first child, a daughter named Matara, with husband Satyadeep Misra on October 11, 2024.

Neena Gupta is busy promoting her upcoming crime-thriller Vadh 2, which is set to hit theatres on February 6. The film marks a reunion for Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, and Kumud Mishra. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Neena wrote, “These walls are witness to stories and secrets.”

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neena Gupta Masaba
