NCW Takes Action Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Video; Summons Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video showed Himanshu Jangra making objectionable remarks on women.

NCW took cognisance, summoned Jangra, More, and sought police action.

Jangra lost job; More apologized for lapse, deactivated Instagram.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of a viral video from Pranit More’s stand-up show in Gurgaon, where an attendee named Himanshu Jangra made objectionable remarks about women.

The Commission has expressed concern over what it described as the public normalisation of statements “glorifying sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct”. It has also directed the Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, to initiate appropriate action and submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.

NCW Summons Pranit More And Himanshu Jangra

In its official statement, the NCW noted that it reviewed the viral video, which had remarks that were seen as promoting or trivialising non-consensual behaviour, which were also met with audience approval.

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“The Commission has expressed serious concern over the content of the viral video and the manner in which the alleged conduct was trivialised and presented as entertainment before a public audience. The Commission observed that the normalisation or glorification of behaviour that undermines a woman's consent, dignity, and bodily autonomy has far-reaching consequences for women's safety and social attitudes towards gender-based violence,” the statement read.

The NCW has also sought details regarding the registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws. It has additionally asked authorities to clarify action taken against those involved, verification of video evidence, and the responsibility of organisers, performers, and venue management.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of widely reported media coverage and viral video footage concerning an incident during a stand-up comedy show held in Gurugram, Haryana, where remarks allegedly glorifying sexual coercion and non-consensual… pic.twitter.com/QJW9luMhrO — IANS (@ians_india) June 11, 2026

The Commission further asked state police to outline measures to ensure that public entertainment spaces and digital platforms are not used to normalise or promote sexual harassment or coercion.

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It has issued formal notices to both Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra in connection with the matter. A hearing has been scheduled for June 22 at 4:00 PM before the Commission.

Viral Rs 370 Biryani Video

The controversy began after a crowdwork video from Pranit More’s show went viral on social media, featuring audience member Himanshu Jangra discussing his dating experience.

In the clip, Jangra suggested that spending around Rs 370 on a chicken biryani during a date made him feel entitled to something in return. He also recalled being surprised when the woman asked him to drop her off at home after the meal, implying that his spending justified expectations of physical intimacy. He was heard saying, “Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi.”

The comments drew backlash not only towards Jangra but also towards the show’s host, Pranit More. As the controversy escalated, Jangra reportedly lost his job.

His employer, Stavik Design, issued a statement distancing itself from his remarks, saying his comments were “offensive” and did not reflect the company’s values or beliefs.

Pranit More Issues Apology After Viral Backlash

Following the controversy, Pranit More issued a public apology acknowledging the criticism over the viral clip. In his statement, he said:

“I've seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part.”

After the incident, Pranit More deactivated his Instagram account.