The National Film Awards ceremony will be held in Kevadia, Gujarat, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the awards. The event is scheduled for September 22.
National Film Awards: Uddhav Thackeray Says Centre ‘Building A Wall’; Sanjay Raut’s ‘Dimagi Naxals’ Jibe
Uddhav Thackeray questioned the decision to shift the National Film Awards to Gujarat, saying the Centre was trying to “build a wall”, while Sanjay Raut called the idea-makers “dimagi naxals”.
- Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized moving National Film Awards from Delhi.
- Thackeray accused Centre of isolating Gujarat from other states.
- Sanjay Raut urged boycott, linking move to Gujarat elections.
- President Murmu presents awards in Kevadia on September 22.
Slamming the decision to shift the National Film Awards out of Delhi to Kevadia in Gujarat, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday accused the Centre of trying to "create a wall" between the western state and the rest of the country, while party MP Sanjay Raut called for boycotting the event.
Speaking at a press conference, Thackeray asked why such events can not take place in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and the capitals of other states in the country.
"They are trying to build a wall between Gujarat and the rest of the country. Answers must be sought from them (BJP) as to why they are doing this," he said.
Sanjay Raut asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi was of Gujarat alone.
"I will not say that you hold the event in Maharashtra, Lucknow, Kolkata. This is a national programme, so people will expect this to happen in the national capital. Is this a Vibrant Gujarat event? The people whose brainchild this idea was are 'dimagi Naxals'," Raut said.
The venue was being shifted ahead of the Gujarat polls, he claimed, adding that the government was degrading the importance of the national capital and a national award.
"Artists should not go to Gujarat. Any artist proud of their country will refuse the award," Raut said.
The National Film Awards ceremony will move out of Delhi to Kevadia in Gujarat with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the honours on September 22, officials said on Monday.
Kevadia, which has been renamed Ekta Nagar, is home to the world's tallest statue -- that of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Statue of Unity, as it is named, stands at 597 feet and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.
The first National Awards in 1954 were held in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. It has hosted most of the award ceremonies since.
The 72nd edition of the awards, announced in July, will be a departure from the tradition, though there have been instances when the ceremony was held outside Delhi. The 17th National Film Awards were held in Chennai in 1971.
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
Where will the National Film Awards ceremony be held this year?
What was Uddhav Thackeray's criticism regarding the venue change?
Uddhav Thackeray accused the Centre of trying to 'create a wall'.
Has the National Film Awards ceremony ever been held outside Delhi before?
While Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan has hosted most ceremonies, the awards have been held outside Delhi previously. For example, the 17th National Film Awards took place in Chennai in 1971.