National Film Awards 2025 Live: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Mohanlal To Be Felicitated Today

National Film Awards 2025: The wait is finally over. The winners of the 71st National Film Awards are being felicitated today, September 23, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu is presenting the honours at the ceremony, which begins at 4 p.m.

This year’s edition is particularly special as it marks Shah Rukh Khan’s very first National Award in a career spanning more than three decades. The superstar shares the Best Actor award with Vikrant Massey, recognised for their performances in Jawan and 12th Fail respectively.

Actress Rani Mukerji takes home the Best Actress honour for her compelling act in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Meanwhile, Malayalam icon Mohanlal receives the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country’s highest recognition in cinema, celebrating his prolific career of over forty years. In 2024, the same honour was conferred on veteran star Mithun Chakraborty.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s acclaimed film 12th Fail clinched the title of Best Feature Film, while Sudipto Sen was named Best Director for The Kerala Story. On the other hand, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, and Sam Bahadur was recognised for Best Film Promoting National, Social Values.

Complete List of Winners – 71st National Film Awards

Best Hindi Film – Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery

Best Feature Film – 12th Fail

Best Actor – Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Best Actress – Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)

Dadasaheb Phalke Award – Mohanlal

Best Direction – The Kerala Story (Sudipto Sen)

Best Popular Film – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Best Telugu Film – Bhagwanth Kesari

Best Gujarati Film – Vaash

Best Tamil Film – Parking

Best Kannada Film – The Ray of Hope

Best Female Playback Singer – Shilpa Rao (Chhaliya, Jawan)

Best Male Playback Singer – Premisthunna (Baby, Telugu)

Best Cinematography – The Kerala Story

Best Choreography – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (Dhindora Baaje Re)

Best Makeup and Costume Designer – Sam Bahadur

Special Mention – Animal (Re-recording Mixer – M R Radhakrishnan)

Best Sound Design – Animal (Hindi)

Best Film Critic – Utpal Dutta (Assam)

Best Action Direction – Hanu-Man (Telugu)

Best Lyrics – Balgam (The Group) (Telugu)

Non-Feature Film Categories:

Best Film Critic – Utpal Dutta

Best Documentary – God, Vulture and Human

Best Script – Sunflower Ver The First One To Know (Kannada)

Best Film – Nekal: Chronicle of the Paddy Man (Malayalam), The Sea and Seven Villages (Oriya)

Best Music Direction (The First Film) – Hindi

Best Editing (Movie Focus) – English