Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Murmu urged artists against endorsing products harmful to health.

She advocated for increased women's participation on film award juries.

Murmu appealed for film industry workers' respect and social security.

72nd National Film Awards honoured Nag, Gautam, Mammootty, and Aaryan.

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday urged popular film artists not to endorse products harmful to people's health, saying a “true star” spreads light, not darkness, highlighting the impact of words and actions of celebrities on young minds.

Murmu distributed the 72nd National Film Awards for 2024 in various categories of cinema at Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), near the Statue of Unity, in a glittering ceremony attended by top talents of the film industry.

"When successful artists speak about the benefits of a disciplined lifestyle, millions of children and young people emulate them. I urge popular artists not to endorse products that are harmful to people's health. A true star is the one who spreads light, not darkness," Murmu said.

The President also called for greater participation of women on juries selecting films for the National Film Awards.

"I would like to see women's participation ensured in every regional jury," she said, noting that many women had received awards at the ceremony.

She said women should also be represented on the juries, noting that "incorporating the female perspective in any field makes it possible to form a holistic human outlook".

मैं यह अनुरोध करना चाहूंगी कि लोकप्रिय कलाकार स्वास्थ्य के लिए हानिकारक पदार्थों का endorsement न करें। Star वही है जो रोशनी फैलाए, अंधेरा नहीं। pic.twitter.com/5VPwBxK4Y2 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 22, 2026

She appealed to the film industry to ensure respect and social security for workers, small-scale artists, assistants and others who contribute to the creative economy while struggling to make their mark.

"Please ensure that the workers, small-scale artists, assistants, and those struggling to make their mark, who contribute to this economy, receive both respect and social security," President Murmu added.

Murmu recalled that at the previous National Film Awards ceremony, she had urged the industry to make respect and sensitivity towards every member of the film crew an integral part of its work culture.

"I hope you are paying heed to these requests," she said.

Describing film artists as key representatives of the creative economy, the President said highly popular artists possessed immense potential to influence citizens, especially the youth.

She also praised the quality of films being produced in the country, saying it strengthened her conviction that Indian films would set world-class benchmarks for quality.

"Learning about the quality films being produced in the country strengthens my conviction that our films will set world-class benchmarks for quality. I wish you all and the film industry a golden future," Murmu said.

Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award, the highest honour in cinema. Yami Gautam, Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan were conferred with awards for best actors in male and female categories.

Hindi feature film 'Article 370', directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, received the Best Feature Film award.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)