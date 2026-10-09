Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away Thursday from cardiac arrest.

He preferred simple village life, shunning Mumbai's glamorous lifestyle.

On KBC, Patekar explained his choice for a modest living.

Despite stardom, he lived simply, enjoying farming in Pune.

Nana Patekar, known for his simplicity and outspoken nature, passed away on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was laid to rest at his farmhouse in Pune with full state honours. Despite owning several properties, the veteran actor preferred to stay away from Mumbai’s glitz and glamour, choosing instead to spend time in his village. During an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, he once explained to Amitabh Bachchan why he preferred village life over the comforts and hustle of the city.

Why Did Nana Patekar Prefer Living In The Village?

Nana Patekar appeared as a guest on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on June 8, 2025, where host Amitabh Bachchan asked him why he had left everything behind and moved to the village despite achieving so much in life. Nana gave a simple explanation for his decision.

He said that he did not consider himself a part of the film industry and only came to the city for work before returning to his village.

“I am not from the film industry. I just come here to work and then go back,” Nana had said. The actor also revealed that he had never been fond of the city's social life. He said he did not attend parties and preferred staying in his village because he was comfortable with that lifestyle. “I am from the village and I like staying there. I like the life there,” he had said.

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Nana Patekar also spoke about his limited needs and explained why he did not feel the need for the luxuries associated with a star's lifestyle. He said he had received much more from his mother than he had ever expected and believed that it was easy to live when one's needs were limited.

The actor even pointed out that he did not have an air conditioner at his home because he did not feel the need for one. Comparing his surroundings with city life, Nana said that while cities have walls around homes, his house was surrounded by mountains. He said he enjoyed living amidst the mountains and found the experience peaceful and fulfilling.

Nana Patekar Did Not Choose A Lavish Life Despite His Stardom

Despite being one of the most respected actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema, Nana Patekar was known for keeping his lifestyle simple. He primarily lived in a modest one-bedroom flat in Mumbai's Andheri area. He also owned a large farmhouse spread across 27 acres near Khadakwasla in Pune, where he was involved in farming. The actor also had a home in Dona Paula, Goa, where he suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday. His ancestral village is in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

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Nana Patekar Had Also Praised Madhuri Dixit On KBC

During the same Kaun Banega Crorepati episode, Nana Patekar spoke about his experience of working with Madhuri Dixit in Wajood. When an audience member asked him about working with the actress, Nana praised her acting, beauty and dancing skills. He also said that she was a wonderful person and that he had immense respect for her.

The actor was also asked about the poem Kaise Bataun Main Tumhe, which he had recited for Madhuri in the film. Nana revealed that the poem was written by Javed Akhtar and remained etched in his memory even decades after the film's release. He said that because he had recited the poem for Madhuri, it had become unforgettable for him. He added that whenever someone asked him about the poem, it brought back many memories.