Nana Patekar Once Painted Film Posters At 13, Earned Just Rs 35 A Month

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at 75.

Began working at 13, facing early financial hardship.

Debuted in 1978, receiving major recognition for 'Ankush'.

Won three National Film Awards for diverse roles.

Nana Patekar, one of the most respected names in Hindi and Marathi cinema, died on Thursday, October 8, at the age of 75. The actor suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa and was rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for nearly 45 minutes. However, he could not be saved. Nana Patekar had a remarkable journey from financial hardship to becoming one of Indian cinema's most celebrated actors. Before establishing himself in Bollywood, he worked in theatre and even painted film posters as a child.

What Was Nana Patekar's Real Name?

Nana Patekar's real name was Vishwanath Patekar. He was born on January 1, 1951, in Murud, Maharashtra. The name 'Nana' was given to him affectionately by a friend of his mother during his childhood, and he later adopted it as his professional name.

Nana Patekar Painted Film Posters At The Age Of 13

Nana Patekar came from a middle-class family and faced financial difficulties during his childhood. At just 13, he started working to support himself and his family. He painted film posters and zebra crossings and also sold lottery tickets. He even ran a tea stall at one point. Reports state that after returning from school, Nana would work in Mumbai's Chunabhatti area. He reportedly walked several kilometres to and from work and earned only Rs 35 a month.

READ MORE | When Nana Patekar Served A Producer Mutton At Home, Then Asked Him To Wash The Dishes

He Earned Rs 750 A Month From Theatre

Nana Patekar studied at the Sir JJ Institute of Applied Art and eventually began his acting career through theatre. During the early phase of his theatre career, he reportedly earned up to Rs 750 a month from stage performances. This was around 1978, when he was gradually making his way into the world of acting.

READ MORE | Nana Patekar's Death Shocks Bollywood: Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut, Ram Gopal Varma And Others Pay Heartfelt Tributes

Nana Patekar Made His Bollywood Debut As A Villain

After spending several years working in theatre, Nana Patekar moved towards films. He made his Bollywood debut with the 1978 film Gaman. Interestingly, he did not begin his film career as a hero or a supporting actor. Instead, he appeared in a negative role. His early work helped him establish himself as an actor capable of portraying intense and challenging characters.

'Ankush' Gave Nana Patekar His First Major Recognition

Nana Patekar was also active in Marathi cinema. He appeared in films including Sinhasan, Aavhan and Maaficha Sakshidar. However, his first major breakthrough came with the 1986 film Ankush. The film became a success and helped Nana Patekar gain wider recognition for his acting.

Nana Patekar's Most Memorable Films

After gaining recognition with Ankush, Nana Patekar further established himself with films such as Parinda, released in 1989. In Parinda, he played a powerful negative character and won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance. He subsequently delivered memorable performances in films such as Krantiveer, Tiranga, Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Welcome and Ab Tak Chhappan. His powerful dialogue delivery and intense screen presence became some of his biggest trademarks. Nana won three National Film Awards during his career: Best Supporting Actor for Parinda, Best Actor for Krantiveer and Best Supporting Actor for Agni Sakshi.

Nana Patekar Also Made Audiences Laugh With 'Welcome'

While Nana Patekar became known for serious and intense roles, he also surprised audiences with his comic timing. His performance as Uday Shetty in the 2007 comedy Welcome, alongside Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, became one of the most popular roles of his career. His portrayal of the eccentric don Uday Shetty showcased another side of his acting abilities and turned the character into a fan favourite.

A Career That Left An Indelible Mark On Indian Cinema

From earning just Rs 35 a month as a teenager to becoming a three-time National Film Award winner, Nana Patekar's journey was defined by struggle, perseverance and exceptional talent. His career spanned theatre, Marathi cinema and Bollywood, with performances ranging from intense villains and serious dramatic characters to memorable comic roles. Nana Patekar's distinctive voice, powerful dialogue delivery and ability to completely transform himself for a role made him one of the most recognisable actors in Indian cinema. His contribution to films and theatre will continue to be remembered by generations of audiences.