Doctor Who Treated Nana Patekar Says They Had Every Resource To Save Him: ‘Yet, We Could Not’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dr. Salkar mourned Nana Patekar, highlighting medicine's limitations.

Patekar texted a friend feeling unwell at 2:30 AM.

He suffered cardiac arrest and died at 5:20 AM.

Autopsy confirmed heart attack; cremated with full state honours.

Dr Shekhar Salkar, who attended to Nana Patekar after he was brought to the emergency room at Manipal Hospital, has penned an emotional note paying tribute to the late actor. He said that despite having access to immediate assistance, financial resources, and advanced cardiac facilities just 300 metres away, they were unable to save him.

‘Had Access To Almost Everything That Could’ve Saved Him’

Dr Shekhar shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, remembering Nana Patekar and reflecting on the limits of medical science. He wrote, “We had access to almost everything that could have helped save Nana Patekar - immediate assistance, financial resources, a car, a hospital with advanced cardiac facilities just 300 metres away, and friends ready to help at a moment’s notice. Yet, despite all these advantages, we could not save him.”

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In his note, the doctor went on to reflect on how such moments remind medical professionals that even the best available treatment cannot guarantee a particular outcome.

“As a doctor, moments like these remind us of a profound truth: Medicine can offer hope, science can provide solutions, and timely intervention can save lives, but no human being can guarantee an outcome. Every second matters in a medical emergency, and seeking immediate medical attention can make a critical difference. Yet, even with the best facilities and the fastest response, some outcomes remain beyond our control,” he wrote.

He further noted that such experiences highlight the limitations of medical science, the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing time with loved ones.

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Dr Shekhar, reflecting on his experience, said the greatest lesson was to do everything possible for those in need while accepting that some outcomes remain beyond human control.

“Perhaps the greatest lesson is to do everything within our power, while humbly accepting what lies beyond it. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti, Nana Ji,” he concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shekhar Salkar (@dr_salkar)

Nana Patekar’s Death

Nana Patekar died at 5:20 am on October 8, aged 75, following a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Attempts to revive him through CPR for around 45 minutes were unsuccessful.

According to Dr Shekhar, the actor had texted a friend at around 2:30 am, saying that he was feeling unwell and uncomfortable. However, as it was the middle of the night, the friend reportedly did not respond immediately and reached out to him around 4 am.

“Actually, what we have received is that he texted his friend that he was not feeling well at around 2:30 am, early in the morning, and that he was feeling uncomfortable. He had pain on the left side. As it was nighttime, I think the friend couldn’t get the message properly. So, he reached out to him at around 4 am, and he was almost gasping. He was sweating. Then he sent his caretaker, who stays nearby,” Dr Shekhar told the media.

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The doctor further explained that the caretaker reached the actor’s residence and arranged for him to be taken to the hospital. By then, however, Nana Patekar was already gasping and sweating.

“His caretaker came. He took the ambulance and went there. And by the time they went, he was unresponsive. They started CPR in the house, shifted him to the hospital, but by that time it was too late and he was declared dead at 5:20 am,” Dr Shekhar said.

The doctor also said that, to the best of his knowledge, no family member was with the actor at the time.

The autopsy report attributed Nana Patekar’s death to a cardiac arrest following a blood clot in the left main coronary artery. It listed the cause of death as “acute myocardial infarction due to left main coronary artery thrombosis secondary to atherosclerotic occlusive coronary artery disease, a natural cause of death”.

Nana Patekar was cremated late at night at his Donje farmhouse on the outskirts of Pune, with full state honours.