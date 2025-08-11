Mumbai Police Beefs Up Kapil Sharma’s Security After Canada Café Firing Incidents

Mumbai Police have stepped up security for comedian Kapil Sharma following two shooting incidents at his Caps Café in Canada. While the exact security category remains undisclosed, sources say authorities are taking every precaution to ensure his safety.

Kapil Sharma’s ‘Kap’s Café’ in Canada was targeted by gunfire for the second time in under a month, with fresh threats emerging against Bollywood figures linked to Salman Khan.

Gangster Claims Retaliation Over Salman’s Appearance

An alleged audio clip of Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Harry Boxer has surfaced, claiming responsibility for the latest attack. In the recording, he warned that in future, directors, producers, or actors collaborating with Salman would not be given prior warnings, citing the actor’s presence at the café’s launch event and his appearance in the June 21 premiere of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. He added that future collaborators with Salman—be it directors, producers, or actors—would receive no warnings, stating, “Next time, the bullet will be straight to the chest.”

The gangster further threatened to disrupt Mumbai’s entertainment industry, warning that everyone from leading directors to small-time actors would be “responsible for their own death” if they worked with Salman Khan. ABP News has not independently verified the authenticity of the recording.

Bishnoi’s Ongoing Feud With Salman

Lawrence Bishnoi has a long-standing vendetta against the actor over the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, as the animal is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. Currently in jail, Bishnoi has issued multiple threats, including one last year when shots were fired outside Salman’s Mumbai residence.

The latest incident occurred on Thursday at Sharma’s café in Surrey, where assailants fired at least 25 rounds, shattering windows but causing no injuries. Goldy Dhillon, a Bishnoi gang member wanted by Punjab Police and the NIA, claimed responsibility in a social media post. Authorities believe Dhillon is currently in Germany and faces charges including extortion and murder.

This is the second shooting in less than a month. The July 10 attack was claimed by Harjeet Singh Laddi of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), one of India’s most wanted fugitives.