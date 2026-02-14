Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment‘Mumbai Is Most Corrupt City’: Varun Grover After Under-Construction Metro Pillar Collapses, Leaves One Dead

‘Mumbai Is Most Corrupt City’: Varun Grover After Under-Construction Metro Pillar Collapses, Leaves One Dead

Varun Grover called Mumbai the “most corrupt city” after a portion of the parapet of an under-construction metro bridge collapsed in Mulund today.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 07:54 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Stand-up comedian and filmmaker Varun Grover called Mumbai the “most corrupt city” after a portion of the parapet of an under-construction metro bridge collapsed in Mulund on February 14. The slab hit an auto rickshaw and a car on the LBS Road, leaving one dead and several others injured. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief and ordered an inquiry into the incident. The state government also announced Rs 5 lakh for the deceased’s family and said it would cover the medical expenses of the injured.

‘Mumbai Is Most Corrupt City’

“Mumbai is the MOST corrupt city in India, probably by a huge margin,” Varun Grover said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). 

He further criticised the city’s infrastructure and governance, saying, “The commercial capital of India has the worst roads (have seen village roads in almost every Indian state in the last 2 years, and they are better), atrocious urban planning, and complete disregard for human life.”

Mumbai Metro Pillar Incident

According to officials, the incident occurred around 12:15 pm near pier number P196 during construction work on an ongoing Metro line in the RAJV (Milan) area, close to the Mulund Fire Station. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said a section of the parapet fell from a height and hit a passing auto-rickshaw. The deceased was identified as Ramdhan Yadav.

One of the injured, Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav, 45, was admitted to the ICU and remains in critical condition. The other two, Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52) and Deepa Ruhiya (40), are in stable condition.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said an inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the collapse. “The Metro project team is at the site and is working on relief operations and securing the site in close coordination with BMC and disaster management authorities,” MMRDA said ina statement. 

It added that safety protocols and structural stability measures will also be reviewed. 

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of Maharashtra wrote, “In the Mulund area of Mumbai, a slab from the metro construction collapsed, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to several others. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed grief over this incident and has ordered an inquiry into the matter. The state government will provide financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees to the deceased's heirs, and the cost of treatment for the injured will be borne by the state government. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.”



Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Mulund on February 14?

A portion of an under-construction metro train bridge collapsed in Mulund, hitting an auto-rickshaw and a car. One person died, and several others were injured.

What was Varun Grover's reaction to the incident?

Comedian Varun Grover called Mumbai the

What compensation was announced for the victims?

The Maharashtra government announced Rs 5 lakh for the deceased's family and will cover the medical expenses of the injured.

Who is investigating the metro bridge collapse?

An inquiry has been ordered by the Maharashtra Chief Minister and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to determine the cause of the incident.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 07:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Varun Grover MUMBAI
