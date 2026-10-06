Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Film City set caught fire, no casualties.

Fire spread to adjacent sets, affecting nearby productions.

AICWA demanded inquiry and Film City MD's resignation.

Association alleged negligence, citing inadequate fire safety measures.

A fire broke out at Mumbai’s Film City on October 5 on the set of Colors TV’s unscripted show Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga, which is hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui in its second season. Following the incident, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to order an inquiry into the fire and initiate legal action over the alleged safety lapses.

AICWA Wants FIR, Film City MD’s Exit

AICWA president Er Suresh Shyamlal Gupta signed the letter, which requests an FIR for alleged negligence along with a comprehensive inquiry into the fire. The letter places the start of the incident at roughly 4 PM on October 5, on the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2. That set was being put up within Prime Focus Studio at Film City in Goregaon.

“On 05/10/2026, at around 4:00 PM, a major fire broke out on the set of Colors channel’s reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, built inside Prime Focus Studio at Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai. The fire did not stay confined to this set. It spread to the adjoining set of the show Hustle, putting the lives of thousands of workers and artists in this complex at serious risk,” the letter stated.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer Falls Ill, Team Breaks Silence On Reports Of His Exit

The association maintains that adequate fire protection measures were absent from the set, and that the episode reflects a larger problem with how safe film and television workers and performers are at their workplaces.

“Mumbai's Film City is burning again, and as always, no one is being held accountable,” the association said in its letter, accusing production houses and studios of repeatedly failing to put money into basic fire safety.

AICWA also contends that these missing safeguards let the flames spread, and it labelled the episode “criminal negligence”.

Turning to those running the complex, the association alleges that Film City officials were well aware that some sets functioned without elementary fire precautions. For that reason, it wants the Managing Director to step down.

AICWA Raises Four Key Demands

First, AICWA asks for an in-depth investigation, bound by a deadline, into the origin of the fire, the reasons it spread, and why the proper fire-safety measures were allegedly lacking.

Second, it seeks an FIR over alleged negligence against the channel, the producer and the production company.

ALSO READ| Maharashtra Cyber Moves To Restrict Honey Singh From Leaving India, Initiates Process To Issue Look-Out Circular



Third, it wants Film City’s Managing Director to resign.

Fourth, it pushes for compulsory fire audits, designated fire-safety staff and firefighting gear at every filming site, with licences to be cancelled for any who fail to comply.

A fire broke out at around 4 PM on 05/10/2026 on the set of Colors' reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 at Film City, Goregaon, and spread to the adjoining Hustle set. There were no fire safety arrangements on the set. Film City keeps burning and no one is ever held accountable. AICWA demands from Honourable Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis: 1A thorough, time-bound inquiry into how the fire started, why it spread, and why no fire safety was in place. 2An FIR for negligence against the channel, producer and production house. 3Resignation of the Managing Director of Film City. 4Mandatory fire audits, fire safety staff and firefighting equipment on every shoot, with licences cancelled for non-compliance. | #AICWA | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | #PatiPatniAurPanga | #Filmcity | #Bollywood | #FilmIndustry | #Fire | | @Dev_Fadnavis | @ShelarAshish | @iYogeshRKadam | @advakash | @Ashishjaisw3Adv | @CMOMaharashtra | @AshwiniBhide | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) October 6, 2026

Ramayana, MTV Hustle Sets Impacted

Per officials, the alarm was raised at 4:02 PM, and the fire was rated Level-1. Firefighters had it contained by 4:55 PM, about 53 minutes later. No casualties have been reported.

Damage extended to many items used in production, among them electrical wiring and installations, cables, doors, wooden planks, an air-conditioning unit, bamboo and plastic materials, and sound equipment.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana set is close by, and according to reports its set was touched by the fire as well.

The fire also reached the set of MTV Hustle, and rapper Badshah, Samarth Jurel and the others left the premises once they noticed smoke and a heavy smell of burning.