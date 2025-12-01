Mrunal Thakur Reacts To Dating Rumours With Shreyas Iyer: 'They Talk, We...'

Mrunal Thakur once again finds herself at the centre of relationship speculation. After weeks of chatter linking her to actor Dhanush — fuelled largely by their social-media exchanges — a new Reddit post has now alleged that she has been quietly dating Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer for the past few months. The actor has now offered a light-hearted response to the ongoing gossip.

Mrunal reacts to dating rumours with Shreyas Iyer

On Sunday, the actor shared a playful Instagram video featuring her mother giving her a head massage as both giggled at the camera. Along with it, Mrunal wrote, “They talk, we laugh. P.S. Rumours are free PR and I love free stuff!”





Though she didn’t specify which rumour she was addressing, the timing of the post made fans believe it was aimed at the latest speculation surrounding her personal life.

What sparked Mrunal Shreyas dating rumours

The viral Reddit thread claimed that Shreyas Iyer and Mrunal Thakur have been “quietly seeing each other” and are keeping things discreet because “cricket fans can be intense,” adding that Mrunal is “at a peak in her career right now.”

Prior to this, speculation around Mrunal and Dhanush had been circulating since August. The two were seen together at the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2, and Mrunal’s social-media interaction with Dhanush — including following his sisters online — intensified the buzz. Her recent comment on his photos from Varanasi for Tere Ishk Mein promotions renewed the chatter.

What’s next for Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2, co-starring Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, and Sahil Mehta. The film underperformed at the box office, managing ₹65.75 crore against a reported budget of nearly ₹150 crore.

The actor will next headline Do Deewane Seher Mein, directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga. She stars opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, alongside Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza and Sandeepa Dhar. The film releases in theatres on 20 February 2026.