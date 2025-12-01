Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMrunal Thakur Reacts To Dating Rumours With Shreyas Iyer: 'They Talk, We...'

Mrunal Thakur Reacts To Dating Rumours With Shreyas Iyer: 'They Talk, We...'

Mrunal Thakur responds playfully to fresh dating rumours linking her to Shreyas Iyer, sharing a lighthearted Instagram video with her mother.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mrunal Thakur once again finds herself at the centre of relationship speculation. After weeks of chatter linking her to actor Dhanush — fuelled largely by their social-media exchanges — a new Reddit post has now alleged that she has been quietly dating Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer for the past few months. The actor has now offered a light-hearted response to the ongoing gossip.

Mrunal reacts to dating rumours with Shreyas Iyer

On Sunday, the actor shared a playful Instagram video featuring her mother giving her a head massage as both giggled at the camera. Along with it, Mrunal wrote, “They talk, we laugh. P.S. Rumours are free PR and I love free stuff!”


Mrunal Thakur Reacts To Dating Rumours With Shreyas Iyer: 'They Talk, We...

Though she didn’t specify which rumour she was addressing, the timing of the post made fans believe it was aimed at the latest speculation surrounding her personal life.

What sparked Mrunal Shreyas dating rumours

The viral Reddit thread claimed that Shreyas Iyer and Mrunal Thakur have been “quietly seeing each other” and are keeping things discreet because “cricket fans can be intense,” adding that Mrunal is “at a peak in her career right now.”

Prior to this, speculation around Mrunal and Dhanush had been circulating since August. The two were seen together at the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2, and Mrunal’s social-media interaction with Dhanush — including following his sisters online — intensified the buzz. Her recent comment on his photos from Varanasi for Tere Ishk Mein promotions renewed the chatter.

What’s next for Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2, co-starring Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, and Sahil Mehta. The film underperformed at the box office, managing ₹65.75 crore against a reported budget of nearly ₹150 crore.

The actor will next headline Do Deewane Seher Mein, directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga. She stars opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, alongside Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza and Sandeepa Dhar. The film releases in theatres on 20 February 2026.

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mrunal Thakur Shreyas Iyer
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Biggest Dramabaaz': Oppn Slams PM Modi Over 'Drama Nahi Delivery' Jibe As Winter Session Begins
'Biggest Dramabaaz': Oppn Slams PM Modi Over 'Drama Nahi Delivery' Jibe As Winter Session Begins
India
Kharge Brings Up Ex-VP Dhankhar's 'Sudden' Exit In Rajya Sabha; Sparks Objection From Treasury
Kharge Brings Up Ex-VP Dhankhar's 'Sudden' Exit In Rajya Sabha; Sparks Objection From Treasury
Cities
Amid Worsening Delhi Pollution, Supreme Court’s Big Observation On Stubble Burning
Amid Worsening Delhi Pollution, Supreme Court’s Big Observation On Stubble Burning
World
‘Psychological Torture’: Imran Khan’s Sons Demand Evidence He Is Alive
‘Psychological Torture’: Imran Khan’s Sons Demand Evidence He Is Alive
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chaos in Parliament as Ministers Table Key Bills Amid Heavy Opposition Protests
Breaking: PM Praises Vice President’s Lifelong Service, Calls Him Inspiration for Nation
Breaking: India Shines as Women’s Blind Cricket & Kabaddi Teams Win Historic World Titles
Winter Session: INDIA Bloc Meets, Opposition Corners Govt Over SIR Row
Winter Session: Opposition blocks House over SIR debate, raises BLO death concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Science
ABP Live Science
OPINION | A Four-Point Strategy To End Delhi-NCR’s Deadly Smog Cycle
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget