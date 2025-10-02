Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMrunal Thakur Gets Emotional Meeting Priyanka Chopra At Bvlgari Mumbai Launch. Watch

Mrunal Thakur Gets Emotional Meeting Priyanka Chopra At Bvlgari Mumbai Launch. Watch

Mrunal Thakur was moved to tears meeting Priyanka Chopra at Bvlgari’s Mumbai launch, sharing a heartfelt hug, while Priyanka also praised Tamannaah’s dance during the star-studded event.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 07:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Priyanka Chopra stole the spotlight once again during her recent visit to India for Bvlgari’s store launch in Mumbai on October 1. While mingling with fellow celebrities, a heartfelt moment between Priyanka and actress Mrunal Thakur captured the internet’s attention.

Mrunal Thakur gets emotional as she meets Priyanka Chopra

In a video that quickly went viral, Priyanka clasps Mrunal’s hand and shares a few words with her. Overcome with emotion, Mrunal hugs the global star tightly and says, “I love you.” The touching exchange left fans emotional.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

For the event, Mrunal chose a strapless black bodycon dress, while Priyanka shone in a crisp white ensemble. Priyanka was also seen greeting Tamannaah Bhatia warmly. When Tamannaah complimented Priyanka’s work, the actress responded, “I’ve been watching you. You’re such an amazing dancer,” and went on to praise her dance skills. Other notable attendees included Triptii Dimri, Keerthy Suresh, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Wins Hearts As She Introduces Triptii Dimri To Bvlgari CEO At Mumbai Event

The following morning, Priyanka was spotted at Mumbai airport preparing to depart. Keeping it casual in denim, she greeted photographers with a folded-hand namaste, waved, and even flashed a peace sign, signing off with “Chalte hai phir ab (See you soon).”

Priyanka’s upcoming projects

Priyanka Chopra has a busy lineup ahead. She will star alongside Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s next project, tentatively titled SSMB29. She is also set to play a 19th‑century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff, produced by the Russo Brothers. Meanwhile, the second season of her web series Citadel has been postponed to 2026.

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 07:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mrunal Thakur Priyanka Chopra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week
Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week
India
Rahul Gandhi Tears Into BJP-RSS Abroad, Calls Ideology ‘Cowardice At Its Core’
Rahul Gandhi Tears Into BJP-RSS Abroad, Calls Ideology ‘Cowardice At Its Core’
Cities
Internet Suspended In Bareilly Over 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Row, Heavy Police Deployment
Internet Suspended In Bareilly Over 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Row, Heavy Police Deployment
World
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Missteps Could Redraw Borders, 'Road To Karachi Goes Via Sir Creek'
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Missteps Could Redraw Borders, 'Road To Karachi Goes Via Sir Creek'
Advertisement

Videos

Bulldozer Action Underway On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Heavy Police Deployed
Uttar Pradesh News: Heavy Police Deployment In Sambhal As Action Planned On Illegal Mosque
Delhi Police Uncover Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Self-Styled Guru Chaitanyananda
Police Action Planned On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Area Sealed With Heavy Security
Mohan Bhagwat Urges India To Strengthen Self-Reliance And Unity Amid Global Challenges
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget