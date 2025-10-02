Mrunal Thakur Gets Emotional Meeting Priyanka Chopra At Bvlgari Mumbai Launch. Watch

Priyanka Chopra stole the spotlight once again during her recent visit to India for Bvlgari’s store launch in Mumbai on October 1. While mingling with fellow celebrities, a heartfelt moment between Priyanka and actress Mrunal Thakur captured the internet’s attention.

Mrunal Thakur gets emotional as she meets Priyanka Chopra

In a video that quickly went viral, Priyanka clasps Mrunal’s hand and shares a few words with her. Overcome with emotion, Mrunal hugs the global star tightly and says, “I love you.” The touching exchange left fans emotional.

For the event, Mrunal chose a strapless black bodycon dress, while Priyanka shone in a crisp white ensemble. Priyanka was also seen greeting Tamannaah Bhatia warmly. When Tamannaah complimented Priyanka’s work, the actress responded, “I’ve been watching you. You’re such an amazing dancer,” and went on to praise her dance skills. Other notable attendees included Triptii Dimri, Keerthy Suresh, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The following morning, Priyanka was spotted at Mumbai airport preparing to depart. Keeping it casual in denim, she greeted photographers with a folded-hand namaste, waved, and even flashed a peace sign, signing off with “Chalte hai phir ab (See you soon).”

Priyanka’s upcoming projects

Priyanka Chopra has a busy lineup ahead. She will star alongside Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s next project, tentatively titled SSMB29. She is also set to play a 19th‑century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff, produced by the Russo Brothers. Meanwhile, the second season of her web series Citadel has been postponed to 2026.