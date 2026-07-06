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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Doing Our Bit To Bring Satluj Back': ZEE5 Appeals Against Piracy As Diljit Dosanjh Asks Fans To Share Pirated Copies

'Doing Our Bit To Bring Satluj Back': ZEE5 Appeals Against Piracy As Diljit Dosanjh Asks Fans To Share Pirated Copies

ZEE5 has appealed to viewers not to support piracy after Diljit Dosanjh encouraged those who downloaded Satluj during its brief release to share it with others.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Satluj removed from ZEE5 platform shortly after release.
  • Diljit Dosanjh urged sharing downloaded film copies with others.
  • ZEE5 appealed against piracy, assuring efforts to restore film.
  • Social media users questioned removal, citing Diljit's promotion.

The controversy surrounding Satluj continues to intensify after its unexpected removal from ZEE5 just two days after its release. While actor Diljit Dosanjh urged viewers who had already downloaded the film to help others watch it, ZEE5 has now issued a public appeal asking audiences not to support piracy, even as it says it is working to restore the film to the platform.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Encourages Fans To Download, Share Pirated Copies Of Satluj After ZEE5 Ban

ZEE5 Appeals To Viewers Not To Support Piracy

After Diljit Dosanjh encouraged fans to circulate downloaded copies of Satluj, ZEE5 released a statement across its official social media platforms, requesting audiences not to promote piracy while assuring them that efforts are ongoing to bring the film back.

The platform wrote, "We are hopeful and doing everything we can. Please do not support piracy. We remain committed to exploring every possible avenue to bring Satluj back to you."

Despite the clarification, many social media users remained dissatisfied and continued questioning the circumstances surrounding the film's removal.

One user commented, "We have already downloaded the movie and were aware it will be taken down soon. Movie got released now nobody can stop as diljit said so even if it's not back on zee5 there's no problem."

Another wrote, "Lol @diljitdosanjh himself openly asked ppl to spread pirated copy."

A third user posted, "use the original name #Panjab95."

Another questioned the platform, writing, "Share the details, from who and why you got the notice?"

Diljit Encourages Fans To Keep The Film Alive

During the live session, Diljit appealed to those who had downloaded the film while it was available to continue sharing it with others so that more people could watch it.

He said, “Now you can share it among yourselves, it’s your film. But I'm happy and relieved that the film finally reached the audience. Many people have already downloaded it. Once anything lands online, it never gets deleted. I saw a video from Rajasthan where people are watching the film; I felt very happy. Please show it to your friends and everyone around you.”

For the actor, Satluj represents more than just another release. He said the story deserves to be seen by as many people as possible and urged viewers to help keep it accessible.

Reflecting on the film's four-year journey, he added, “Everyone has the film. Those who haven't watched it can show it to their friends and companions. As for today, it's Monday; I hear the film is still available abroad, let's see how long it stays. Or if the film comes back somewhere, if they can fight for this cause... we have been fighting for this for the last four years.”

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Calls Satluj His Toughest Film: 'Needed A Week To Recover After The Shoot'

'Now It Is Your Film,' Says Diljit

Diljit also admitted that he had initially been anxious about the film's fate but now feels relieved knowing it reached audiences before being taken down.

Sharing his thoughts during the same live session, he said, “So now I feel a lot of relief that finally the film is with you. Now it is your film; now it cannot be stopped. This is the people’s film now; you can’t stop it now. I feel those behind this are innocent or uneducated to think that once something comes online, it can just be deleted like that."

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Zee5 Jaswant Singh Khalra Honey Trehan Satluj Satluj Removed From ZEE5
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