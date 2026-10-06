Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zaheer's character intensely pursues Sonakshi's Kiran, despite rejection.

Sonakshi's character faces escalating incidents and warnings.

Trailer's dark ending shows Sonakshi hospitalized, Zaheer's farewell.

Zaheer Iqbal falls hard - and dangerously - for Sonakshi Sinha in their upcoming film Tu Hai Meri Kiran, which is set to release this October. The makers dropped the trailer today, October 6, offering a glimpse into a twisted tale of love, obsession and suspense. As Sonakshi described it, the film explores “one connection, two realities, and one truth”.

‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’ Trailer

The trailer opens with Zaheer’s character professing his love for Kiran. “Kiran, main jaanta hoon ki tum jaisi ladki ke liye mujh jaise ladke ke saath pyaar karna bahut mushkil hai. Duniya ne mujhe yahi bataya ki main loser hoon, lekin phir tum meri life mein aayi. Mere saath hansi, mujhse baat ki… Aisa mere saath kabhi nahi hua hai. I love you, Kiran,” he says as visuals of the star couple’s happy memories play on screen.

However, the mood soon shifts as Sonakshi’s character tells him that he is crossing his limits and asks him to stop calling her. Instead of backing off, Zaheer warns her that this is only the beginning of their story.

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As the trailer progresses, a series of unexplained incidents begins to unfold in Sonakshi’s life. She repeatedly asks Zaheer to leave her alone, but he only appears to grow more attached to her. At one point, he tells her that no matter how hard she tries to escape him, she will eventually return to him.

A family member or friend - whose exact relationship with Sonakshi’s character is unclear from the trailer - then warns her that someone is playing with her mind and that she is slowly giving in.

The trailer takes an even darker turn towards the end, with Sonakshi seen on ventilator support as Zaheer’s character says, “Goodbye, Kiran. Khayaal rakhunga hamesha tumhara.”

The trailer blends unrequited desire with suspense, twists and thrills, promising a psychological tale that keeps viewers guessing about what is real and what is not.

Sonakshi, Zaheer On ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’

Earlier, Sonakshi and Zaheer spoke about the film and what sets it apart, while also opening up about their respective characters.

“Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a very different space for me, and that’s what made it so exciting. What intrigued me most was the unsettling world the film creates, where an emotion can slowly become something far more intense and consuming,” Sonakshi said.

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She added, “My character goes through a very unusual journey, and there are so many layers to her that I really enjoyed exploring. The film keeps you on the edge and makes you question the reality unfolding on screen.”

Sharing his experience of working on the project, Zaheer said, “Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a very special film for me. What drew me to the story was the way it explores one-sided love and how an emotion that begins with intensity can take an unexpected turn.”

“There is a strong sense of mystery and suspense throughout the film, which keeps you wondering what lies beneath the surface. I really enjoyed exploring the complexities of my character and discovering the different layers to him,” he added.

Zaheer further said that sharing the screen with his wife, Sonakshi “made the experience even more special”.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran is produced by Vishal Rana and Echelon Productions and directed by Karan Rawal.





