Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari challenge marriage norms in new film.

Trailer shows husband moving into wife's family home.

Film combines romance, humour; releases November 27.

Sooraj Barjatya explores contemporary relationships with traditional warmth.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari are bringing a different perspective on love, marriage, and family relationships with their upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The trailer was unveiled at a Mumbai event on Wednesday, November 18, offering a glimpse into Sooraj R. Barjatya's latest family entertainer. Unlike conventional marriage stories, the film explores a relationship in which the husband moves into his wife's family home after marriage. The trailer combines romance, humour, and emotional moments while questioning familiar expectations around married life. With a colourful presentation and an ensemble cast, the film is scheduled to release on November 27.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Trailer: Ayushmann And Sharvari Challenge Marriage Norms

The trailer introduces Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari as a couple whose romance gradually moves towards marriage. However, their relationship takes an unexpected turn when the question of where they will live after the wedding comes up.

Breaking away from the conventional arrangement, Ayushmann's character agrees to move into Sharvari's family home. Traditionally, women are expected to leave their parental homes and adjust to their husbands' families after marriage. The film reverses this familiar expectation and explores what happens when the husband becomes part of his wife's household.

Sharvari's character also appears to have a stronger voice in decisions about their relationship and future. Rather than presenting marriage as a choice between a woman's parental home and her marital home, the story explores how both families can remain equally important.

Ayushmann and Sharvari's chemistry adds a romantic touch to the narrative. One dialogue from the trailer, “Agar itna bhi nahi kiya toh kya pyaar kiya?”, sums up the film's central message about making compromises and challenging traditional expectations for love.

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Sooraj Barjatya Returns With A Family Entertainer

With Yeh Prem Mol Liya, filmmaker Sooraj R Barjatya returns to the family-entertainment genre that has been central to his filmmaking career. However, the trailer indicates that this time he is looking at relationships through a contemporary lens.

The visuals feature colourful sets, family gatherings and emotional exchanges, retaining the familiar warmth associated with Rajshri Productions. At the same time, the storyline introduces changing ideas about marriage and household responsibilities.

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The film appears to combine light-hearted moments with emotional family drama, making it a story that could appeal to audiences across generations.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Cast, Music And Release Date

The film's music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya, whose soundtrack is already attracting attention. The song Jhumka Patola has crossed one million views, adding to the film's promotional buzz.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, the ensemble cast includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar, among others.

Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 27. With a familiar family-drama setting and a story that questions conventional marriage arrangements, Yeh Prem Mol Liya brings a contemporary relationship theme to Sooraj Barjatya's signature style of filmmaking.