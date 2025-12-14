Year Ender 2025: 9 Hindi Movies That Became Clean Box Office Hits

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Despite a year marked by mixed critical responses and fierce competition, several Hindi films proved that strong audience connect ultimately drives box office success. From historical epics and romantic dramas to action-packed thrillers and animation, 2025 saw a diverse slate of films turning into clean theatrical hits. While some titles surprised trade analysts, others reaffirmed the drawing power of established stars. Here’s a closer look at nine Bollywood films that emerged as box office winners in 2025.

Historical Epics and Big-Scale Spectacles Led the Way

Leading the pack was Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, a period drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. With a domestic collection of INR 555 crore, it became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 and the first Bollywood release of the year to achieve clean hit status. Featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, the film also ranked as the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year after Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1.

Another major performer was Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 (Hindi), which earned INR 224.39 crore domestically and crossed INR 850 crore globally. Rishab Shetty’s prequel explored the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual and became the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time.

Star-Driven Sequels and Musical Romances Shine

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 also secured a spot among the year’s clean hits. The sequel collected INR 178.08 crore domestically, making it the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Meanwhile, Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year with INR 337.78 crore in domestic earnings. Its soundtrack dominated global charts, while Mohit Suri topped IMDb’s Most Popular Directors of 2025 list.

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par, collected INR 165.67 crore domestically and ranked among IMDb’s most popular films of the year, further cementing its box office success.

Animation, Romance and New-Age Hits Add Variety

Mahavatar Narsimha stood out as the only animated Indian film of 2025 to achieve commercial success, earning INR 182.83 crore domestically. The film also earned global recognition after being shortlisted for the Oscar 2026 Best Animated Feature category.

Other notable performers included Harshwvardhan Rane’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which earned INR 80.83 crore domestically, and Tere Ishk Mein, starring Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, which crossed INR 108 crore within 12 days of release.

Dhurandhar’s Strong Finish Caps the Year

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, released on December 5, emerged as one of the year’s biggest successes. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller earned INR 132 crore domestically within five days and is on track to become Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing film in six years. Featuring Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and others, the film explores themes of espionage, betrayal and patriotism.

Together, these nine films defined Bollywood’s box office narrative in 2025, proving that audience enthusiasm can outweigh mixed reviews.